Ascensus Announces New Partnership With Janusea To Revolutionize IRA And HSA Administration

DRESHER, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus announced a new strategic partnership with Janusea to deliver a financial technology solution that streamlines IRA and health savings account (HSA) administration for financial institutions. Janusea's product creates a direct integration between Ascensus' technology platform and banks and credit unions, eliminating manual, dual entry of IRA and HSA transactions.

Ascensus currently offers full-service IRA and HSA administration as well as related services for approximately 5,500 financial organizations through its Retirement Products & Solutions (RPS) line of business. The new partnership combines Ascensus' position as the leading provider of IRA and HSA services in the industry with Janusea's deep experience bridging the gap between financial institutions and innovative fintech solutions.

"We're thrilled to partner with Janusea to bring this innovative solution to our clients," noted Anna Johnson, Head of Ascensus Retirement Products & Solutions. "Janusea believes integration should never be a barrier to innovation and is passionate about unlocking and accelerating financial technology for banks and credit unions. We're proud to offer this turn-key solution with minimal implementation effort on our clients' behalf, so banks and credit unions can spend more time doing what they do best and leave the data sharing and reconciliation to us."

Key highlights of the integrated solution include:



Comprehensive Implementation/Onboarding Support: Clients receive full support during the implementation and onboarding process, ensuring a smooth transition.

Productivity Gains for Front-Line Staff: Elimination of dual data entry means front-line staff can operate more efficiently.

Data Entry Error Reduction: Utilizing Ascensus' integrated and compliance-driven workflows virtually eliminates common errors.

Modern Tech Stack: Backend technology streamlines operations and simplifies account management to scale clients' IRA and HSA programs with minimal development effort.

Improved Transaction Efficiency: An integrated solution processes IRA and HSA transactions with far greater efficiency.

Secure and Compliant Integration: Secure and compliant integration of retirement and savings solutions is assured. Expanded Reach: Clients will have access to integration with more than 20 core systems.

"Technology, expertise, and partnership are shared values for both of our companies, and we are excited to bring real-time, two-way communication with Ascensus to banks and credit unions," said Kyle Stutzman, CEO and CoFounder of Janusea. "Ascensus brings purpose-built IRA and HSA technology to financial institutions and offers expertise in retirement and other tax-advantaged savings accounts. Their partnership to expand services, deepen client relationships, and grow assets at banks and credit unions aligns perfectly with the value Janusea strives for in our business. Through our technology platform, integration expertise, and commitment to partnership, we believe we are stronger when working together."

About Ascensus

Ascensus provides market-leading technology, services and expertise that help millions of people save for a better today and tomorrow through tax-advantaged savings.

The company's Retirement Products & Solutions (RPS) line of business provides compliance support, training, forms, mailing services, and full service administration to banks and credit unions.

Ascensus is also a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Its platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of its partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $862 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,100 associates as of March 31, 2025.

For more information, visit ascensus and newportgroup .

About Janusea

Janusea, Inc. bridges the technology gap between financial institutions and today's most innovative fintech solutions. Many fintechs face challenges when communicating with legacy core systems at credit unions and community banks, often requiring years of development to achieve full integration. Janusea connects these worlds through a secure, cloud-based, fully hosted platform. With a focus on speed to market, freedom to choose the best solutions, and sustainable API integration, Janusea enables seamless collaboration between fintechs and financial institutions. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Ascensus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED