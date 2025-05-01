Attorney Brian Lagesse Joins GA Eminent Domain Law Firm

Firm continues to strengthen its roster with addition of skilled eminent domain attorney.

ATLANTA, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The GA Eminent Domain Law Firm has added experienced eminent domain attorney Brian Lagesse to its powerful team of Georgia property owner advocates.

Lagesse honed his negotiation skills as the lead attorney in a title resolution department representing large financial institutions in complex real estate matters. Since 2020, he's been focusing his time and effort on fighting for maximum compensation exclusively for property owners in eminent domain matters.

Licensed in Georgia and North Carolina, Lagesse joins a team that has helped property owners obtain on average nearly 3x more than the government's initial offers.*

The firm also recently published a comprehensive resource for general practice attorneys and real estate professionals who want to help Georgia property owners navigate eminent domain, entitled A Guide to Eminent Domain in Georgia: Understanding Your Client's Rights and Protecting Their Interests.

GA Eminent Domain Law Firm lead attorney David Needham stated, "We are excited that Brian will be joining our Georgia team. He is a proven advocate for property owners, and his enthusiasm, attention to detail, and strong negotiation skills will help our eminent domain clients tremendously."

Lagesse earned his J.D. at Regent University School of Law and his LLM in Law and Entrepreneurship from Duke University School of Law.

ABOUT THE GA EMINENT DOMAIN LAW FIRM

The GA Eminent Domain Law Firm is dedicated to representing property owners in eminent domain cases throughout Georgia. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm helps business and home owners protect their rights and fight for full compensation when their properties are taken for public projects.

*Since firm began. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately. 195% (nearly 3x more) is an average of each case's increase as of 12/31/24. Results include NC and GA cases handled by the firm.

