Clint Brookshire Promoted To Avantax Community Leader

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A widely known and popular member of the home office, Brookshire started his tenure through a predecessor company of Avantax more than 20 years ago. His wealth management journey with Avantax almost always involved advisor-facing roles, including his most recent stint as Head of Elite Consulting and Community Development where he managed Avantax business strategists working with the highest-producing firms.

"Clint is a respected leader and one of Avantax's most devoted advisor advocates. Every day he works tirelessly to protect and strengthen the unique sense of community which has created such an extraordinary bond among our 3,000 advisors," said Andy Watts, Avantax President and Cetera Tax & Accounting Channel Leader. "Clint recognizes that our true clients are our advisors. He also understands the nuances that come with our Tax & Accounting channel and how it works across and complements Cetera's other channels."

Watts underscored Brookshire's proven ability to help advisors navigate through all kinds of business and market conditions, saying those capabilities coupled with Brookshire's unquestioned devotion to Avantax's advisor community were all key to his promotion.

"In wealth management, change is constant, and our community of resilient advisors has shown time and again that they can weather any storm by relying on each other supported by the home office," Watts said. "Clint was the clear choice due largely to his strong strategic acumen and growth mindset. Advisors know and trust him, and having a leader with unbreakable community bonds was key not only to me but also to Cetera who has proven beyond a doubt its commitment to our unique advisor-centric community."

Brookshire points out that the key to the Avantax Community's success is that both advisors and home office staff lead with their relationships, then from that foundation they layer in technology, best practices and a multitude of other services to help the advisor's firm become what they want it to be.

"Avantax is all about the relationships, which drives our conviction. Our advisors aren't competing with each other, they're helping each other and that's where the magic comes from in this community of advisors who truly are a family. I couldn't imagine myself anywhere else," Brookshire said. "I'm energized by the additional strength and scale the Avantax Community gains as a part of Cetera, and I plan on taking a very active role in leveraging Cetera's technology and other resources to help the Avantax Community of advisors shape and grow their businesses, all in service to their clients."

