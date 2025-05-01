TALD Expands Beyond Interiors, Connecting Clients To In-Demand Architects, Builders, And Landscape Designers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Already trusted for its editorial curation and high-touch approach to interiors, TALD now offers a broader network of architects, builders, and landscape professionals, hand-selected for their vision, expertise, and professionalism.

The expansion taps into a growing demand for better access: while the U.S. residential home improvement expenditure market tops $526 billion annually, most discovery still happens offline - by referral, reputation, or luck. TALD, with a growing network of in-demand A&D members, is building a modern, consumer-first alternative.

"The right match shouldn't come down to endless scrolling or luck," said Emily Shapiro, founder of TALD. "We cut through the noise and connect you with the right professionals for projects of all sizes."

Through TALD, clients can book virtual consultations for help on an as-need basis or hire for full-scope projects, with clear pricing and flexible options based on project scope. Whether seeking quick expert advice or assembling architects, interior designers, builders and landscape professionals for a ground-up project, TALD offers a curated path tailored to each client's needs.

To lead the expansion, TALD has partnered with an initial group of acclaimed firms, some of which include:



Kligerman Architecture & Design

Woodmeister Master Builders Purple Cherry Architects

Founding partners are welcoming the platform's fresh approach.

"TALD is answering a real need - helping clients find the right team earlier, and raising the bar for the entire industry," said Tom Kligerman, Founding Partner at Kligerman Architecture & Design. "We're thrilled to be part of it."

As client demand has grown, TALD has facilitated hundreds of project connections, offering a smarter, more thoughtful path to architecture and design services.

TALD's next chapter is also backed by new advisory firepower: Avery Akkineni, Chief Marketing Officer of VaynerX, joins TALD as a strategic advisor, bringing deep experience in digital innovation, brand strategy, and scaling modern platforms for Fortune 500 brands.

TALD's expanded network goes live May 1, just ahead of the 2025 LEGENDS Design Summit in Los Angeles, where Shapiro will moderate a conversation on building future-forward creative businesses.

TALD is a curated platform where clients discover and engage trusted architecture and design professionals. From virtual consultations to full-service projects, TALD offers a more transparent, modern way to access the right team for residential and boutique commercial work - powered by technology that puts selection and decision-making in the client's hands.

To learn more, visit or follow TALD on Instagram , Pinterest or LinkedIn .

