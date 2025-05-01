PETER PIPER PIZZA DEBUTS NEW SUMMER PASS, GIVING FAMILIES UP TO 250 GAMES EVERY VISIT FOR NONSTOP FUN ALL SUMMER LONG

Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico:



$29.99 – Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

$45.99 – Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items $99.99 – Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

"With our new Summer Pass, we're delivering what families want most - fun, flexibility and unbeatable value all summer long," said Genaro Perez, Chief Marketing Officer at Peter Piper Pizza. "We know families are always looking for budget-friendly fun. With this two-month pass, we are helping families beat the heat while enjoying those unforgettable moments and taking advantage of our exciting games and pizza - more affordably than ever - at Peter Piper Pizza".

Also launching this summer at Peter Piper Pizza are a new ICEE flavor and a new starter, available exclusively at Arizona and New Mexico locations.



ICEE® Mango + Tajín® delivers a refreshing blend of sweet mango with a spicy, tangy kick of chili lime Tajín powder and Chamoy sauce, starting at $3.99 for the 12-ounce size. Cheese-filled Cheddar Dippers are bold and bursting with flavor, with fresh dough made from scratch and garlic butter spread, baked until golden and sliced into pinwheels. They are served in two craveable flavors, Jalapeno & Cheese and Bacon & Cheese, starting at $7.99.

For more information, visit peterpiperpizza . To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper Pizza news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook .

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "the fun is baked in" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza .

