Meet The 2025 USO Service Members Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arlington, VA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO has named eight military service members whose extraordinary acts of bravery went above and beyond the call to serve through the 2025 USO Service Member of the Year Awards. They will be recognized at the annual USO Gala, on May 29 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

“The USO Service Members of the Year have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to protecting and serving others, from rescuing survivors of Hurricane Helene to saving civilians and service members in life-threatening situations,” said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II.“Their actions exemplify the values of the U.S. Armed Forces and the USO.”

The USO Service Members of the Year were nominated by command leadership from each military branch and final selections were made by a USO committee.

The 2025 USO Service Members of the Year are:

Specialists Brandon Moore and Ethan Ward-USO National Guardsmen of the Year

Tennessee Army National Guard Specialists Brandon Moore and Ethan Ward distinguished themselves while conducting disaster response during Hurricane Helene in Erwin, Tennessee in September 2024. While traveling to a local hospital to evacuate patients, their vehicle tipped over in flash flooding. They were able to exit the vehicle and, while waiting for rescue by first responders, they witnessed six people being swept down the river. Without regard for their personal safety, Specialists Moore and Ward reached into the water, rescuing all six civilians and pulling them to safety. They attracted the attention of first responders on land and coordinated a helicopter rescue using hand and arm signals.

Chief Petty Officer Pearce Decker-USO Sailor of the Year

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Pearce Decker's heroic actions took place when a teammate was ejected into the ocean at night in rough seas. Without hesitation, Chief Decker sprang into action, locating the displaced operator and directing a rescue swimmer to their location, ensuring the safety of his teammates. For the same actions, Chief Decker also received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the Navy's highest non-combat decoration awarded for heroism, a testament to his extraordinary bravery and selfless dedication to duty.

Sergeant First Class Ross Robertson-USO Soldier of the Year

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ross Robertson rescued two wounded service members during a mission in Iraq. Medical personnel assessed that had it not been for SFC Robertson's quick actions and bravery in the face of deadly enemy force, one or both wounded men would not have survived.

Boatswain Mate 3rd Class Logan Boyd-USO Coast Guardsman of the Year

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Boyd was part of a Coast Guard crew responding to a report of a drowning victim when he saw a parent desperately holding a lifeless infant on the shore. Without hesitation, he began to administer CPR while efficiently gathering crucial information from the assembled crowd and family. Recognizing the urgency of the child's condition, he continued performing CPR while onboard the Coast Guard boat and at the Coast Guard station. His care resulted in successful resuscitation and transfer of the infant to emergency medical personnel. His calm demeanor under pressure and his immediate and decisive actions were instrumental in saving the infant's life.

Senior Airman Anthony Palacios-USO Airman of the Year

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Palacios was responsible for identifying and helping a service member with suicidal thoughts. The service member, who credits Senior Airman Palacios' intervention with saving his life, is now a suicide prevention advocate and uses his conversations with the senior airman as examples in his trainings to show how to be a good wingman and leader to those around you by paying attention, listening, and advocating for those who may need a little extra help.

When he was deployed to Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Senior Airman Palacios volunteered for the base's USO center and led a team to establish a new USO location at a U.S. Army Patriot missile site. He was named a USO Volunteer of the Month for his efforts to support other service members.

Technical Sergeant Isabel Childress-USO Guardian of the Year

While off-duty, U.S. Space Force Technical Sergeant Childress encountered two life-threating situations, transforming ordinary days into acts of heroism. On the first occasion, TSgt Childress witnessed a three-car accident and assumed the role of first responder. On the second occasion, TSgt Childress took control of a situation involving a high-ranking foreign military member having a medical crisis in a vehicle.

Lance Corporal Justin J. Marty-USO Marine of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Marty demonstrated extraordinary bravery when he rushed to assist two Marines trapped in a burning vehicle that had veered off the road. Despite the imminent danger and extreme conditions, he joined a team of Marines in extracting the injured personnel from the wreckage, moving them to safety, and assisting in providing critical care to the injured Marines. LCpl Marty's calm demeanor and decisive leadership in the high-pressure situation were instrumental in saving two lives and preventing further harm.

