Coast-To-Coast For Cures In Support Of Breakthrough T1D™ Canada

TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning May 3, 2025, Matt Varey, retired banking executive, Vice Chair of Breakthrough T1D's International Board, Board Member of Breakthrough T1D Canada and dedicated volunteer for the organization for over 20 years, will embark on an ambitious two-month long, 7500+km cycling journey, across Canada.

As Matt rides Coast-to-Coast for Cures in support of Breakthrough T1D, his goal is that his passion and drive will inspire Canadians to give generously to make each day better for those living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) while driving towards cures.

Matt will take his first pedal in Victoria, BC on May 3 and has planned stops in cities across the country including; Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Toronto and Montreal, before finishing in Halifax. He will be accompanied by his wife Andrea, and will be joined by Breakthrough T1D ambassadors, supporters and government officials at pit stops across the country.

“After I retired last summer , I thought about something my mum always taught me, which was to 'never stop moving and never let the old man in'. I know that fundraisers are successful when they are challenging, inspiring and make people dream big. With that in mind, I came up with the idea for this event,” says Matt.

“Riding across Canada for 58 days and 7500+ kms coast to coast for a cause, it's doing something different, and honestly – it's something that scares me, which is good. I also love Canada so much, so that's part of my journey too.”

T1D is an autoimmune disease in which a person's pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food. It occurs when the body's immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, called beta cells. People with T1D must constantly monitor blood glucose levels and take external insulin, either by pump, multiple daily injections or pen to stay alive. And even with the most vigilant management, there are risks of potentially life-altering complications. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D, and - at present - nothing you can do to cure it.

“Matt has been a committed leader and champion with Breakthrough T1D for more than 20 years. When he approached us with this idea that combines his love of cycling with his passion for driving impact, we promised to support him as much as he has supported us,” says Jessica Diniz, President and CEO of Breakthrough T1D Canada.

“T1D is a relentless disease, but we have also never been at a more exciting time in research towards cures. Matt's journey will help to drive critical research, but also our advocacy and community initiatives that are focused on improving the lives of the approximately 300,000 Canadians living with T1D,” she continues.

Breakthrough T1D Canada is proud to stand alongside Matt Varey, who takes on this ambitious and demanding fundraising campaign, to both raise funds for the most promising T1D research that improves lives today while working towards cures for tomorrow, and raise awareness of this relentless disease across the country.

About Breakthrough T1D Canada

As the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps to make every day better for those living with the disease while driving toward cures. ​

Since the discovery of insulin, Canada has remained at the forefront of T1D research. Breakthrough T1D is committed to investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with governments to address issues that impact the T1D community, and supporting individuals facing this disease.​

About type 1 diabetes (T1D) ​

T1D is an autoimmune disease where the pancreas makes little to no insulin. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood glucose levels; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people, and an estimated 300,000 in Canada. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for over 70% of all T1D diagnoses nationally.

Additionally, Canada has one of the highest rates of diagnosis in the world, and it's unknown why. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, researchers believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

