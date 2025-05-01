Enact Solar Announces Strategic Partnership With Renusol

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership will Enable Solar Installers to Streamline Operational Efficiency and Reduce Costs Through Software Platform Integration

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Enact Solar , the award-winning intelligent software platform revolutionizing the way solar and energy storage projects are planned, has announced a strategic partnership with Renusol, a high- performance, state of the art solar PV mounting solutions company. Renusol first started in the German market and has been a major player for more than 25 years globally. More than 6 GWp solar systems with Renusol mounting systems have been installed in 48 countries.Enact design software users will now have the ability to access Renusol's detailed bill of materials (BOM) directly through the Enact Design Software - eliminating the need to recreate projects in Renusol's PV Configurator. This integration delivers two key benefits, accelerating proposal and contract pricing with instant and accurate bill of materials and minimizing errors for operations teams during post contract signing. With a one click BOM access through Enact, users gain a more efficient, error free workflow when utilizing Renusol components.Installers who currently use other design solutions with Renusol's PV Configurator face many challenges. They must manage a disconnected workflow, creating many operational inefficiencies. Frequently, the sales team members who sell the project are different from those who place the orders on Renusol's Configurator. When project designs change at the last minute or after the agreement is signed, managing those changes becomes cumbersome. Each design adjustment impacts the Renusol parts ordered, which in turn affects pricing, margins, and delivery timelines.“The Enact-Renusol integration partnership represents a game-changing advancement for the solar industry. By streamlining the project change management cycle, this partnership will deliver immediate value to both Enact and Renusol users in all markets. More importantly, it addresses a critical pain point in our industry, the disconnect between sales and operations teams. Solar companies will see significant cost savings by eliminating design and ordering errors, increase operational efficiency and keep customers satisfied,” said Manasij Kar, Head of Product and Co-Founder of Enact Solar.“Renusol has been committed to providing simple, secure, and comprehensive solutions specializing in PV mounting systems for the past several decades. Our partnership with Enact Solar further proves our commitment to innovation and collaboration across the solar market. It gives Enact Users the possibility to receive a full state of the art static calculation for the mounting system and to achieve thereby the necessary reliability and stability of the PV System for the designated life time. The integration of the Enact Solar Design software with our PV configurator is exactly the kind of innovation our industry needs to scale efficiently in a cost-effective manner,” said Marko Balen, Head of Business Development of Renusol.Renusol and Enact will be at the Intersolar Europe Conference in Munich, Germany, May 7-9, 2025. Visit Enact at Booth C4-563. Visit Renusol at Booth A6.-414.About Enact Systems Inc.Enact's award-winning software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy globally. Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership journey, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals. Enact also enables thousands of professionals in over 25 countries to sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance.Learn more at .About Renusol Europe GmbhRenusol is specialised in the manufacture and sales of solar mounting systems for all types of roof and was founded in 1997. From its headquarters in Cologne, the company manages its businesses in all core markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.With more than 20 years of experience and the delivery of mounting systems for more than 6 Gigawatts to more than 48 countries, Renusol is one of the key players in the PV industry.

