Inaugural Last Mile Retail Awards To Recognize Retail Excellence In Home Delivery

- Arelis Bonilla, Founder of the Last Mile Retail AwardsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Last Mile Retail Awards will honor top-performing retailers and industry leaders advancing excellence in last-mile home delivery. The highly anticipated awards gala will take place on May 21, 2025, at the Downtown Sheraton Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.Presented in partnership with Home Delivery World and RETHINK Retail, the Last Mile Retail Awards celebrate those transforming the most critical stage of the supply chain-the final mile. As retail delivery continues to evolve, speed, sustainability, and customer experience have emerged as key differentiators for success.“We're excited to spotlight the companies that are setting new standards for operational excellence and customer satisfaction,” said Arelis Bonilla, Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards.“These honorees represent innovation, leadership, and a deep commitment to making the home delivery experience exceptional.”2025 Honorees Include:Hall of Fame​. Steven Anderson: Williams SonomaSocial Impact Retailer of the Year​. Bob's Discount FurnitureRetail Executive of the Year​. Angela Gray Samuelson – WalmartBest Overall Customer Experience Retailer​. Mattress FirmFurniture Category. Best Customer Service Experience: CITY Furniture​. Most Innovative Retailer: AptDecoAppliances Category. Best Overall Appliance Retailer: Abt Electronics & Appliances​. Best Customer Service Experience: ZLINE Kitchen and Bath​. Most Innovative Retailer: BEST BUYHealth & Fitness Category. Best Customer Service Experience: iFIT​. Fitness Equipment Innovation: TechnogymHome Improvement Category. Best Overall Home Improvement Retailer: ACE Hardware​. Best Customer Service Experience: Lowe's​. Most Innovative Retailer: Tractor SupplyDepartment Store Category. Best Overall Retail Department Store: Macy's​. Most Innovative Retailer: Sam's ClubAutomotive Category. Best Overall Service Experience: 1-800-BatteryThese honorees have demonstrated unmatched leadership in the delivery space, providing customers with seamless, reliable, and forward-thinking experiences.The event is supported by leading logistics and fulfillment sponsors, including Pitt Ohio, Hub Group, Ryder, SCI, Speedy Delivery, Aria Logistics, and My Home Delivery. Their continued investment in innovation is shaping the future of how goods move from warehouse to doorstep.For more information, ticket and sponsorship opportunities, visit or contact:​Leena Nuńez at ...

Brian Mayes

Nashville Publicity Group

+1 615-771-2040

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.