AT&T, Recycle Global Exchange, And Compudopt Team Up To Make Electronic Recycling Easier And More Impactful

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AT&T, RGX, and Compudopt expand e-waste collection to 100+ stores, offering consumers a simple way to recycle devices and help bridge the digital divide.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AT&T, Recycle Global Exchange (RGX), and Compudopt have joined forces to expand an in-store e-waste collection program that offers the public a simple and impactful way to safely recycle their old personal technology while helping to bridge the digital divide.Building on a successful pilot in 2024, the expanded program will launch across more than 100 AT&T retail locations in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Beginning May 1, consumers can drop off used phones, tablets, and laptops at participating stores with bins for responsible device refurbishment, recycling, or reuse. For every 10 pounds of e-waste collected, AT&T and their nonprofit collaborator, Compudopt, will donate 1 laptop to individuals in need – up to 2,000 laptops. Through this initiative, we're keeping e-waste out of landfills and empowering individuals and families to thrive in a digital world."At AT&T, we're excited to expand this program to additional stores, making it more convenient for the public to recycle electronics in their own communities,” said Roman Smith, Director of Global Environmental Sustainability.“Together, we're creating a more sustainable future while strengthening connections for people across the country."RGX, a Colorado-based cleantech company, is powering the program's logistical infrastructure through its technology platform. The RGX system connects enterprise clients like AT&T to a national network of service providers while streamlining workflows, automating job tracking, and reducing management time and expense. By simplifying what can often be a complex process, RGX enables companies to achieve sustainability goals, reduce their carbon footprint, and maximize the value of their retired IT assets.“This is exactly the kind of initiative our platform is designed for,” said Sean Miles, CEO of RGX.“By integrating retail-based collection into a managed system of local recyclers, we're helping companies like AT&T achieve measurable sustainability results -- without adding administrative complexity. It's a smarter, more scalable way to handle IT asset disposition.”Collected devices are handled by Compudopt, a national nonprofit dedicated to closing the digital divide. Devices will be assessed, and laptops that qualify will be refurbished and distributed to students, individuals, and families who lack access to technology. Non-qualifying devices will be safely recycled to avoid landfills.“This program creates a direct line from discarded technology to life-changing access,” said Megan Steckly, CEO of Compudopt.“By turning stores into collection points, we're not only keeping harmful materials out of landfills -- we're delivering opportunity to the people who need it most.”Programs like this help reduce the environmental impact of improperly discarded electronics while recovering valuable materials and delivering real community benefit.To learn more about donating your old devices and to find participating AT&T stores near you, visit att/ewaste .About AT&TWe help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends, and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at att. Investors can learn more at att.About Recycle Global Exchange (RGX)RGX is a Colorado-based company elevating the backend of the electronics circular economy. Connecting corporate customers with localized e-waste and IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors, the RGX platform manages the full process -- from competitive bidding to certification of destruction. As a cleantech company, RGX helps reduce environmental impact, increase ROI, and streamline sustainability programs for enterprise clients. Learn more at recyclegx .About CompudoptCompudopt is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2007 with a mission to provide technology access and education to under-resourced youth. To date, it has distributed over 147,700 devices to students in need, delivered over 344,000 hours of technology education, connected over 30,000 households to the internet, and diverted over 711 tons of hardware from landfills. Learn more at compudopt .

