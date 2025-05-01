Discover The Palm Beaches Renews Autism Training, Maintains Certified Autism Centertm Status To Best Welcome Visitors

- Milton Segarra, president and CEO of DTPB

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews Discover The Palm Beaches ' (DTPB) designation as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). To renew their CAC designation, staff at DTPB underwent updated training to equip them with knowledge and understanding of best practices and resources to welcome and support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

"Renewing our Certified Autism CenterTM certification is a testament to Discover The Palm Beaches' unwavering commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for all,” says Milton Segarra, president and CEO of DTPB.“This renewal underscores our dedication to supporting individuals with autism and their families, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the experiences and opportunities our destination offers."

DTPB has renewed its commitment to accessibility, demonstrated in various ways – from a group FAM hosted by the social media and public relations teams to resources and information included in the materials of the newly-launched Certified Tourism Ambassador program.

The organization has updated its strategic plan framework for continuing the momentum of accessible travel to The Palm Beaches.

“Renewing their designation as a Certified Autism CenterTM highlights Discover The Palm Beaches' dedication to creating a community where every person feels welcome,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“This training and certification gives autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals confidence that they will be welcomed and supported when visiting the area, and it empowers staff to provide the best assistance possible to every visitor.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

Discover The Palm Beaches is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App , which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches is the tourism marketing organization for the collection of 39 cities and towns known as The Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida, stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers to Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches have a rich history as America's First Resort Destination®, where genuine hospitality is a way of life among a vibrant and welcoming blend of people, cultures, and coastal towns. Tourism is among the county's major industries, generating an annual economic impact of approximately $10.5 billion and supporting approximately 90,000 local jobs. For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit or follow on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X, Threads, Pinterest and LinkedIn.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

