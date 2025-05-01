Vertice Roofing Educates Dallas Homeowners On The Hidden Costs Of Delaying Roof Repairs

- Julian TehDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vertice Roofing , a trusted provider of residential and commercial roofing services across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is raising awareness among local homeowners about the costly consequences of delaying roof repairs and inspections.Many homeowners are unknowingly paying premiums on their homeowner's insurance policies even after their roofs are no longer fully covered. Insurance companies often shift aging roofs - typically those over 15 years old - to Actual Cash Value (ACV) only status, meaning in the event of damage, they will reimburse less than half of the roof's full replacement cost. Homeowners are left with significant out-of-pocket expenses they may not have anticipated."Our #1 goal is to educate homeowners. It is vital that they know what their insurance policies cover because they may be missing out on significant benefits, which has major financial implications. For example, most homeowners are not aware of the fact that once their roof hits a certain age, their insurance will no longer cover the full cost of the roof. That responsibility now falls on the homeowner, and unfortunately, that portion will be more than 50% of the cost of the roof." Says Julian Teh from Vertice Roofing.In addition to age-related coverage reductions, Vertice Roofing warns that failing to address prior storm damage can have severe financial consequences. If a homeowner ignores roof damage from a major storm - even if surrounding neighbors are filing claims - insurance companies may exploit a technicality. If no claim is filed within the standard one-year window from the date of loss, insurers can later deny future claims, citing neglected prior damage.This scenario creates a trap for many homeowners: they continue paying high insurance premiums, yet must fund roof replacements themselves to maintain coverage. Without proactive inspections and timely repairs, property owners risk falling into this expensive loophole.Vertice Roofing encourages homeowners to schedule routine inspections, especially after severe weather events, and to act quickly on any discovered damage. "The best way to protect your home and your wallet is to stay ahead of problems. A small repair today could save thousands tomorrow,".As part of their commitment to community education and home protection, Vertice Roofing offers complimentary inspections to help Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners make informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes.“We always stay in touch with our customers because we stand by our products, our service, and our industry-leading warranty. Once you join the Vertice Roofing family, we automatically reach out periodically to ensure everything is functioning as it should with our homeowners' roofs and homes.”About Vertice Roofing:Vertice Roofing is a trusted Dallas, TX roofing company specializing in residential, commercial, and multi-family roofing services. Committed to quality workmanship, transparency, and customer service, Vertice Roofing helps property owners protect one of their most valuable investments - their home.

