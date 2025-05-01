Raceway Car Wash Races Into Fontana With Free Washes And Grand Opening Specials

Reimaging of the new Raceway Car Wash in Fontana, CA

Raceway Car Wash opens in Fontana with free washes and $9.95 Unlimited deals during its grand opening, May 1–4 at 16345 Foothill Blvd.

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Raceway Car Wash, a premier provider of express car wash services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 16345 Foothill Blvd, Fontana, CA . Formerly operating as Foothill Express Car Wash, this site has undergone extensive upgrades to align with Raceway Car Wash's commitment to speed, quality, and convenience.

The grand opening festivities will take place Thursday, May 1 through Sunday, May 4, and will feature the following limited-time promotions:

- FREE Car Washes: Guests can enjoy complimentary washes Thursday through Sunday

- Exclusive Unlimited Membership Offer : New members who join during the grand opening weekend will receive special giveaways and can sign up for any Unlimited Membership package for just $9.95/month for their first two months.

Here's what guests can expect at the new Raceway Car Wash in Fontana:

- State-of-the-art car wash equipment for a thorough, gentle, and efficient clean

- Free high-powered vacuums and towels for all guests

- Seamless membership services with Raceway's Unlimited Membership offerings

The new location will be open daily from 7 AM to 8 PM.

About Raceway Car Wash

Raceway Car Wash has been a trusted name in express car care since 2015, with a focus on high-quality service, advanced car wash technology, and convenient unlimited membership offerings. With 45 locations across four states, Raceway Car Wash continues to expand its footprint while delivering an exceptional guest experience.

Rachel Cary

Raceway Car Wash

...

