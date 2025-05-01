403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Change Begins Here: Independent Impact 50 Winners Revealed
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON- The winners of the inaugural Independent Impact 50 – the first listing of the top freelance and independent PR practitioners in the UK – have been revealed.
As well as judging their campaign work, the Independent Impact 50 will showcase independent practitioners of“disproportionate client impact, industry contribution and commitment to raising professional standards.”
The Independent Impact 50 was developed by Rod Cartwright, principal, Rod Cartwright Consulting, and Nigel Sarbutts, founder of freelance PR matchmaking platform, The PR Cavalry, and is backed by the PRCA, the CIPR, PRovoke Media and PR agency 72Point.
All of the 50 independents on the list, celebrated at an awards event in London today, are profiled here . They were selected by a panel of 17 judges, including representatives of the sponsoring organisations and agency and in-house leaders.
Analysis of the winners' demographics shows they are 70% women and 90% white, with an average age of 48. They have been working in the PR industry for an average of 24 years, with an average 9.5 years as independent practitioners.
Cartwright said:“We are truly delighted to be unveiling the very first Independent Impact 50. The event in London and the scheme more broadly represent a long-overdue celebration of a community whose influence, impact, commitment and contribution has been ignored for too long.
“The list reveals an independent communication sector packed with seasoned, highly-skilled experts, dedicated to their clients and the broader industry, and dominated by senior female practitioners. At the same time, it once again appears to highlight starkly the extent to which intersectional biases – including those relating to ethnicity, gender and age – still dog the industry.
“Much work remains to be done and the inaugural Independent Impact 50 is the start of a conversation not the end of a process. Put simply, change begins here.”
Sarbutts added:“The Independent Impact 50 is a firm rebuttal of the outdated idea that freelancers are 'hired hands' to add a bit of tactical resource. These are high-impact practitioners focused on demonstrable results, for whom there's no hiding place and no-one else to blame. Clients love that commitment.
“They have chosen to step away from the corporate ladder to work directly with clients who value what they do, not who they work for. The mega-trend away from big retainers towards the idea of experts tackling specific issues is permanent and The Independent Impact 50 shows that the talent is there to respond to that demand.”
The CIPR has recognised the importance of the sector by relaunching its Independent Practitioner Network, which will be chaired by independent consultants Miranda Rocksmith and Sara Naylor. Rocksmith, who is included in the Independent Impact 50, said of the move:“Independent practitioners are a vital part of PR, communications and public affairs, yet too often they don't get the visibility they deserve compared to those working in-house or agency-side.
“The Independent Impact 50 Awards highlight the incredible work being done by independents, and the CIPR Independent Practitioner Network relaunch will build on that momentum. It will provide solo practitioners and microbusinesses with a strong community, practical support and advice, and events designed specifically for them.”
The Independent Impact 50 winners for 2025 are profiled here .
As well as judging their campaign work, the Independent Impact 50 will showcase independent practitioners of“disproportionate client impact, industry contribution and commitment to raising professional standards.”
The Independent Impact 50 was developed by Rod Cartwright, principal, Rod Cartwright Consulting, and Nigel Sarbutts, founder of freelance PR matchmaking platform, The PR Cavalry, and is backed by the PRCA, the CIPR, PRovoke Media and PR agency 72Point.
All of the 50 independents on the list, celebrated at an awards event in London today, are profiled here . They were selected by a panel of 17 judges, including representatives of the sponsoring organisations and agency and in-house leaders.
Analysis of the winners' demographics shows they are 70% women and 90% white, with an average age of 48. They have been working in the PR industry for an average of 24 years, with an average 9.5 years as independent practitioners.
Cartwright said:“We are truly delighted to be unveiling the very first Independent Impact 50. The event in London and the scheme more broadly represent a long-overdue celebration of a community whose influence, impact, commitment and contribution has been ignored for too long.
“The list reveals an independent communication sector packed with seasoned, highly-skilled experts, dedicated to their clients and the broader industry, and dominated by senior female practitioners. At the same time, it once again appears to highlight starkly the extent to which intersectional biases – including those relating to ethnicity, gender and age – still dog the industry.
“Much work remains to be done and the inaugural Independent Impact 50 is the start of a conversation not the end of a process. Put simply, change begins here.”
Sarbutts added:“The Independent Impact 50 is a firm rebuttal of the outdated idea that freelancers are 'hired hands' to add a bit of tactical resource. These are high-impact practitioners focused on demonstrable results, for whom there's no hiding place and no-one else to blame. Clients love that commitment.
“They have chosen to step away from the corporate ladder to work directly with clients who value what they do, not who they work for. The mega-trend away from big retainers towards the idea of experts tackling specific issues is permanent and The Independent Impact 50 shows that the talent is there to respond to that demand.”
The CIPR has recognised the importance of the sector by relaunching its Independent Practitioner Network, which will be chaired by independent consultants Miranda Rocksmith and Sara Naylor. Rocksmith, who is included in the Independent Impact 50, said of the move:“Independent practitioners are a vital part of PR, communications and public affairs, yet too often they don't get the visibility they deserve compared to those working in-house or agency-side.
“The Independent Impact 50 Awards highlight the incredible work being done by independents, and the CIPR Independent Practitioner Network relaunch will build on that momentum. It will provide solo practitioners and microbusinesses with a strong community, practical support and advice, and events designed specifically for them.”
The Independent Impact 50 winners for 2025 are profiled here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment