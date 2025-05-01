In his first interaction with a group of Delhi based journalists Dr Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi highlighted the historic and multifaceted relationship between Iran and India Dr Elahi called India“a familiar home,” and emphasized the enduring ties between the two nations.

Dr Elahi remarked that the bond between the two nations are not only longstanding but are deeply intertwined through scholarly, literary, cultural, economic, and diplomatic connections.“There is a unique affinity between the two countries that is not commonly found elsewhere,” he said.“When one arrives in India, it feels like coming home – there is a familiar fragrance to this land.”

Supreme Leader's Envoy Highlights Deep India-Iran Ties

Dr Elahi, who assumed his role following the tenure of Ayatollah Mahdi Mahdavi Pour, also spoke about the critical importance of journalism in today's world.“The age of information technology has turned journalism into a significant institution, with entire universities now dedicated to it,” he said.“A journalist's role is not limited to reporting; it involves commentary and analysis. One piece of news can either stabilise a government or bring it down. The stock market can crash or rise based on a single report.”

He further emphasised,“Today, the reins of global influence are in the hands of journalists. However, alongside this power come immense challenges, including political and economic pressures. It is crucial for journalists to navigate these challenges while staying true to their responsibilities.”

Dr Elahi acknowledged the often difficult and modest lives journalists lead, driven by a commitment to public service.“A good journalist must be honest, sincere, creative, analytical, impartial, and free from prejudice,” he noted.“Journalism is not just about news - it is about shaping minds and building humanity. A journalist is a beacon for society, guiding the blind to the right path.”

Dr Elahi, a former university vice-chancellor and current member of several academic councils, has delivered scholarly lectures in 35 countries and held various key positions within the Iranian government. He is also the author of numerous books and over 40 research papers, with a longstanding dedication to education and academia.

