Beyond Marks: The 16-Year-Old Entrepreneur Redefining Success In Kashmir

Zaheen Ashai

In a season when social media timelines across Kashmir lit up with perfect scores and triumphant toppers, one boy's story quietly stood out. Not for how much he scored, but for how far he has come.

Zaheen Ashai, just 16, skipped the traditional classroom after sanctions shut down his school. He wasn't enrolled in any coaching center. He didn't sit in classrooms or attend revision marathons. For the past five years, he studied alone: without walls, without teachers, without the structure most students are told they need. And yet, when the Class 10 results were announced, he passed with a shining grade.

But the numbers on his marksheet tell only a fraction of his story.

While many of his peers were solving sample papers, Zaheen was building his own startup. While others revised textbooks, he was designing logos, learning code, playing national-level football, and stringing tunes on his guitar. He wasn't aiming for rank. He was building a life.

“I didn't want to just pass exams,” Zaheen says.“I wanted to create something real. Something of my own.”

In Kashmir, where academic achievement is often reduced to marks and ranks, his path is not just unusual, it's radical. Education here has long followed a straight line: school, tuition, coaching, exams. For many students, success is a numbers game. Score high, get praise, disappear. No one asks what comes after.

“There's a kind of emotional burnout that happens,” says Sadiq Mohammad, a Srinagar-based teacher who has worked with toppers for years.“Students give everything to get a number. And once they get it, the system moves on. We rarely follow up to see what they become.”

Zaheen, by contrast, is becoming someone different. At just 13, he registered his first consultancy. He became a CEO before he could grow a moustache or get a driver's license.

Today, he's preparing to launch a small-scale manufacturing unit. In between, he represents Jammu and Kashmir in football at the national level. He's a self-taught graphic designer, a passionate boxer, an amateur musician, and a young coder with ambitions that stretch beyond any syllabus.

What sets him apart isn't just talent, it's direction. While other kids of his age were coached to find the right answers, Zaheen was asking different questions: What does a brand need? How does a product solve a real-world problem? What can I learn that school doesn't teach me?

His parents admit they were skeptical at first.“We weren't sure,” says Farooq Ashai, Zaheen's proud father and a former banker.“But we saw how serious he was. He was disciplined in his own way. He was learning, failing, improving. So we let him follow that path.”

That path was messy, filled with online tutorials, trial-and-error experiments, and endless hours spent thinking through ideas. But it was also purposeful. Zaheen didn't just want to be educated. He wanted to be useful.

In his homeland, where the startup culture is still emerging, he is part of a new generation trying to break away from the traditional routes to success. And while schools and coaching centers remain vital for many, Zaheen believes there should be room for other ways of learning.

“I'm not against educational institutions,” he says.“But they're not for everyone. I think students should be allowed to build things, try things, fail, and still be seen as successful.”

The idea, that success can be measured in impact, not just in percentages, is still hard to sell in a society obsessed with academic rankings. Every year, a fresh list of toppers makes headlines. But few of those stories explore what the toppers actually go on to do.

“We celebrate their marks, not their futures,” says Dr. Jameel Hassan, a retired school principal.“We don't ask: Are they building something? Are they helping others? Are they happy?”

Zaheen's story answers those questions in quiet but powerful ways. His success isn't loud. It doesn't involve trophies or speeches. But it's built on resilience, self-direction, and a hunger to do more than just pass. And perhaps that's what makes him stand out.

In a place where most students are asked to fit into a system, Zaheen created one for himself. He's still studying, still experimenting, still dreaming. But he's also already building, and that's something marks alone can never measure.