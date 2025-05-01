Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Extendicare Inc.


2025-05-01 10:12:57
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Extendicare Inc. : Announced today that its wholly owned home health care subsidiary, ParaMed Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Closing the Gap Healthcare Group Inc. and certain affiliates from the ultimate shareholders of Closing the Gap. Extendicare Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $13.80.

