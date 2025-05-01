403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Extendicare Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Extendicare Inc. : Announced today that its wholly owned home health care subsidiary, ParaMed Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Closing the Gap Healthcare Group Inc. and certain affiliates from the ultimate shareholders of Closing the Gap. Extendicare Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $13.80.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment