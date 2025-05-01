403
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd : Announces its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mineral Industry Promotion and Consulting Company Limited, has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent, dated May 1, 2025, with Nyati Resources Limited to evaluate a potential small-scale gold development opportunity at the Company's Tembo Project in northern Tanzania. The proposed initiative builds on Lake Victoria Gold's strategy to generate early operational insights and near-term value from within its 100%-owned Tembo Mining Licences, which have seen over USD $28 million in historical exploration. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.19.
