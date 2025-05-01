Virginia Giuffre's Treatment In The Media Highlights The Great Consequences Of Accusing High Profile Men Of Abuse

MENAFN - The Conversation) Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent accusers of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has died at age 41. Her family said she died by suicide at her farm in Australia.

Giuffre had long accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She brought a civil sexual assault case against him, which Andrew ultimately settled out of court for an undisclosed sum. He has denied all claims against him. But the accusations and his friendship with Epstein ultimately led to Andrew's partial withdrawal from public life.

Giuffre's story is a poignant reminder of the great consequences to anyone who speaks out about their abuse, especially someone who speaks out against the powerful.

Giuffre was not just a victim of Epstein's crimes, she was also the focus of brutal tabloid media coverage in the UK and around the world. That's not to say there weren't moments of great reporting. But those were often overshadowed by sensationalising and stereotyping that regularly accompany reporting on those who come forward with allegations of sexual abuse.

A search for Virginia Giuffre on news database Factiva yields over 25,000 results. It's hard to imagine carrying the weight of so much attention, positive or negative.

News coverage was a mix of support and scrutiny, starting almost 15 years ago and then intensifying in the last six years, when Epstein was arrested. He died while in jail , awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

The first wave of news coverage on Giuffre dates back to early 2011. The tabloids and broadsheets often referred to Giuffre (known as Virginia Roberts then) as a“masseuse” or more explicit terms, while also reporting that she was a minor when she was first allegedly sexually exploited and abused by Epstein and only 17 when she first met Prince Andrew. Coverage largely included one-word quotes from Giuffre, but nothing that humanised her to readers.

The Times and other publications reported on Andrew's friendly connection to Epstein – though there was no direct accusation against him at that time.

There was a breezy tone to coverage that focused on catchy wordplay headlines between the prince and the“pervert” Epstein. Epstein was already a registered sex offender in 2008 , but there was little reflection on his horrendous actions that led him to that title.

More glaringly, there was little to no concern for Giuffre or other survivors. They were salacious fodder. There was little empathy for what they experienced and the risks they took speaking publicly. The main focus was on the apparent embarrassment of Andrew's friendship with Epstein, which eventually led to the prince stepping down from his trade envoy role .

The important men and their roles were the news angles. Giuffre was only a supporting character.

The second wave of news coverage on Giuffre happened in 2019, when Epstein was arrested for accusations of child sex trafficking . She was named in court documents and noted as a victim of Epstein in media, but was again overshadowed by Epstein's connections to other powerful men such as Donald Trump or Bill Clinton (both deny knowing of Epstein's crimes).

None of this is to imply that those linked to Epstein shouldn't be named and investigated. But, as my research shows , when powerful men are accused, the coverage largely revolves around those powerful men and the monetary or career consequences to them. The survivors and the abuse and trauma they experience are a footnote.

Research shows that how journalists evaluate the newsworthiness of a story often values power structures , men's perspectives and celebrity status . Therefore, when someone like Giuffre does come forward, her story and voice come secondary to the more powerful accused.

Changing headlines

A shift in the tone of coverage came in 2020, when Giuffre and others were the focus of a Netflix docuseries on Epstein's crimes. Watching the detailed accounts from so many humanised Giuffre and others , while showing the tremendous weight put on survivors when they come forward. Their stories elicited empathetic responses from viewers.

News coverage has made some progress in the last decade due to the ##MeToo movement and survivors speaking out. However, this has since been tempered by a backlash to #MeToo – and problematic attitudes persist within news and entertainment industries. Threats of legal action from those accused can leave journalists hesitant to report on sexual abuse.

In February 2022, Andrew settled a civil sexual assault case with Giuffre for an undisclosed amount . The coverage was more sensitive to Giuffre than a decade prior – the mislabelling and scandalising were mostly left out – but still lacked survivors' perspectives. Andrew was stripped of his royal and military titles at the time but appears to remain in standing with the royal family unofficially .

There has also been compassion in the coverage of Giuffre's death , particularly in interviews with her family and friends . There are calls for accountability from Andrew , as well as the usual, terrible tabloid coverage exploiting the situation.

One limitation of reporting on sexual abuse cases is that often survivors don't want to speak publicly to news media because of the tremendous risks and consequences they face. Survivors face backlash when telling friends and family in their private circles because they are blamed, or are not believed. These consequences are intensified when survivors go public.

Several organisations have provided guidelines to news organisations on how to report more fairly and accurately on sexual abuse.

Many people who experience sexual abuse never come forward. Giuffre did, and repeatedly spoke to media for over a decade. While some news organisations learned how to be more sensitive, the focus has never been enough on her story, her life and her determination.

If any of the content in this piece affects you or someone you know, resources are available.

In the UK: Samaritans are available by phone, for free, at 116 123, or by email at .... Further resources can also be found here .

Contact Rape Crisis England & Wales online or by phone at 0808 500 2222.

If you are in crisis in the US, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.