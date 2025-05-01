Leyla Aliyeva Attends Only Culture Musical And Artistic Evening

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On April 30, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Eyyub Yagubov performed with a musical and artistic program entitled "Only Culture" on the stage of the Opera Studio under the Baku Music Academy, Azernews reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also attended the event dedicated to the memory of the poet and great playwright Huseyn Javid.

At the event, Eyyub Yagubov and the artist's artistic friends presented an interesting presentation that combined the magic of music, the harmony of songs, and the depth of poems.