SBU Detains Woman Who Attempted To Assassinate Activist Sternenko

2025-05-01 10:10:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's SBU State Security Service has prevented the assassination of activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko and has detained the woman who carried out the attack.

The SBU announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"SBU officers have thwarted the attempted murder of prominent civic activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko. Earlier today, a firearm was used in an attempt on his life. Thanks to the swift and professional actions of SBU personnel, the attacker was detained at the scene," the statement reads.

The SBU said that Sternenko's life is no longer in danger.

Investigative and operational measures are currently underway. The SBU stressed that further information would be provided in due course.

Sternenko was attacked and wounded on May 1.

