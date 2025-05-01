Zelensky Sanctions Arestovych, Onishchenko, Others For Justifying Russian Aggression

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a decision by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on a number of individuals and legal entities, including Oleksiy Arestovych.

According to Ukrinform, presidential decrees Nos. 267 , 268 , and 269 have been published on the official website of the head of state.

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated May 1, 2025, 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)' (attached)," the decrees state.

Decree No. 267 introduces sanctions against Arestovych, Pavlo Onishchenko, and Myroslav Oleshko. The document includes a list of nine individuals accused of justifying Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The appendix to Decree No. 268 contains lists of 36 legal entities and six individuals subject to restrictions.

Decree No. 269 imposes sanctions on 61 individuals and 45 legal entities.

Zelensky discusses sanctions against Russia, air defense for Ukraine with Carney

According to the appendices, the sanctions include asset freezes, the revocation of state awards, trade restrictions, the prevention of capital outflows, the suspension of economic and financial obligations, and a ban on media distribution within Ukraine.

On April 18, Zelensky enacted an NSDC decision to impose sanctions on several individuals, including Russian cultural figures who justify Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as persons and companies involved in Russia's missile program.