Ukraine Destroys Over 2,300 Targets In April

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Defense Forces have intercepted 2,332 incoming targets launched by the Russian invasion army throughout April.

The Air Force Command reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

The intercepted targets include 38 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles; seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 13 Kalibr cruise missiles; three Iskander-K cruise missiles; four Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles; 1,214 Shahed attack UAVs; 689 reconnaissance UAVs; and 364 drones of other types.

In April, the Ukrainian aviation carried out over 610 sorties, including about 330 – for air cover; over 200 – for fire damage and air support of ground troops.

"In April, the Ukrainian aviation destroyed 326 air targets, command posts, logistical support facilities, as well as manpower and equipment clusters," the Air Force added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Forces shot down 74 drones Russia launched at Ukraine from Wednesday night, and another 68 enemy decoy drones caused no damage on the ground.

Photo: President's Office