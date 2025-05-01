Vance: 'Very Big Gulf' Between Russian And Ukrainian Positions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There is a "very big gulf" between the positions of the Russian and Ukrainian governments, according to U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

He said this in an interview with Fox News , according to Ukrinform.

When asked where negotiations stand with regard to Russia and Ukraine, Vance said "the first and necessary step of getting the Russia-Ukraine conflict solved is to get each of them to make a peace proposal."

"And that's actually happened. The Ukrainians have said, 'This is what we want.' The Russians have said, 'This is what we want,' and now the work of diplomacy is to try to sort of bring these two sides closer together. Because there's a very big gulf between what the Russians want and what the Ukrainians want," Vance said.

He added that the United States would work over the next 100 days to try to narrow that divide.

"We've got the peace proposal out there and issued, and we're going to work very hard over the next 100 days to try to bring these guys together," Vance said.

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call