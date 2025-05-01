Deal With Ukraine Not Only About Rare Earths, But Also About Infrastructure, Energy U.S. Treasury Secretary

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The signing of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the U.S. is a strong signal to the Russian leadership.

This was stated in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, May 1, by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent , Ukrinform reports.

"The American people will not make money if Ukrainians do not prosper. So now we are fully aligned in terms of economics. And again, I think this is a strong signal to the Russian leadership, and it gives President Trump the ability to now negotiate with Russia on even a stronger basis," he said.

This agreement will show the Russian leadership that there are no differences between the Ukrainian people and the American people, and between the two nations' goals, the secretary noted.

According to the head of the U.S. Treasury, this agreement is a full economic partnership.

"This is not just about rare earths, this is infrastructure and energy. Therefore, there is an opportunity here for both sides to really win," he noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, after lengthy negotiations, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on minerals. The document was signed by Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, and Scott Bessent, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call