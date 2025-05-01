Ministry Requires Car Dealers To Disclose Prices Of New Cars, Spare Parts In Ads

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) issued a circular requiring car dealers to transparently disclose the value of the car, the prices of spare parts, and the costs of periodic maintenance in marketing advertisements directed to consumers before selling new cars.

In a statement today, the Ministry said that this circular (No. 1 of 2025) comes within the framework of its commitment to supporting transparency, improving the consumer experience, and enhancing mutual trust between consumers and car dealers. This is based on the provisions of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its amendments, particularly Articles (Article 7-3), (Article 8-1), and (Article 16) of the law regarding consumer rights. Article 7 stipulates that: "...The supplier shall be prohibited from describing, advertising or displaying the commodity in a manner that involves false or deceptive information." Article 8 stipulates that: "The supplier shall, when displaying any commodity for circulation, clearly label it with the price or conspicuously advertise the price at the place where the commodity is displayed..." Article 16 also stipulates that: "The supplier shall be liable for any damage resulting from the usage and consumption of the commodity... pursuant to the rules specified in the executive bylaw hereof."

MOCI explained that the circular stipulates that car dealers must take several corrective measures, most notably: clearly displaying the prices and specifications of new cars in showrooms; announcing the prices of spare parts, such as engines and transmissions, in their display areas within showrooms or maintenance centers; and announcing maintenance fees in their display areas within showrooms or maintenance centers. The circular also requires dealers to provide a large interactive screen, no less than 42 inches in size, within showrooms and maintenance centers to enable consumers to enter the name of the required maintenance service or spare part and view its details and price with ease and transparency.

The Ministry emphasized that providing this data electronically or through the dealer's digital platforms ensures consumers are aware of the basic costs associated with purchasing and maintenance before making a purchase decision. It emphasized that establishments that do not comply with the requirements of this circular will be subject to legal accountability and punitive action in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2008.

MOCI urged all consumers to report any violations or transgressions via the call center or through the Ministry's social media accounts.