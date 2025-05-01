Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Six Ambassadors' Credentials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Thursday copies of the credentials of HE Bida Nouhoume Youssoufou Abdouramani, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin; HE Cheikh Tidiane Sall, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal; HE Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia (non-resident); HE Gervais Moumou, Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles (non-resident); HE Siddiq Faizal Riyad Koya, Ambassador of the Republic of Fiji (non-resident); and HE Honourable 'Akau'ola, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga (non-resident).

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the new ambassadors success in performing their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation across various fields.