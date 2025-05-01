Crunch Franchise Brings State-Of-The-Art Fitness Facility To Midwest City, Oklahoma

MIDWEST CITY, Okla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announces the opening of Crunch OKC Midwest City in Midwest City, Oklahoma. The $7 million, 47,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Fall 2025. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch OKC Midwest City will be located at 7515 Southeast 15th Street in the Uptown Center next to Family Dollar, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Midwest City.

Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch OKC Midwest City will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half-hour circuit training, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Hot Yoga, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONETM training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, Kids Crunch babysitting, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe has been recognized as a top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. The Undefeated Tribe currently has five locations in the Oklahoma City area, with plans to open 15 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri this year.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to the Midwest City community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours, and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Midwest City residents."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit for more information about memberships and to sign up. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their first month free, a complimentary one-hour personal training session, gym bag, water bottle, and t-shirt.

Crunch OKC Midwest City will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for managers, group fitness instructors, personal trainers, customer service representatives, facility technicians, and babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. Interested applicants can apply today at .

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

