CDIA Launches New Website And Expands Mission

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for Disability Income Awareness (CDIA) is proud to announce the launch of its new website, thecdia. This marks a significant step forward in its mission to establish disability income protection as a key financial safeguard for every working American.

"We committed to fostering a community of informed individuals and organizations who can drive change in the understanding and implementation of disability income protection," said Bob Herum, president of the CDIA. "Our new website is a valuable resource for consumers, employers, and financial advisors to understand the critical need for income protection and how to take action."

Visitors to the new CDIA site will find:



Resources for consumers and employers about the need for disability insurance and how to plan for the right income protection.

Research information that emphasizes the financial risks of insufficient disability coverage and quantifies the risks and limitations of current safety nets.

Comprehensive educational resources for employers, human resources personnel, agents, brokers, and financial advisors. Downloadable resources and campaigns to raise awareness about income protection.

The income protection landscape is rapidly changing, with new disability-related products and expanding state and federal programs. The CDIA's refocused mission is to clarify the coverage landscape and promote best practices in plan design that make disability income protection affordable and accessible to everyone.

About the Council for Disability Income Awareness (CDIA)

The Council for Disability Income Awareness is a non-profit organization working to establish disability income as a key financial safeguard for every working American.

