Sifly Exits Stealth To Redefine Industrial Drones With 10X Range And 4X Endurance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the center of SiFly's launch is theplatform, offering an unprecedented 2-hour continuous hover and up to 3-hours in forward flight, enabling a 90-mile operational range with the ability to carry up to 10-pounds of payload. This breakthrough unlocks new operational possibilities for Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) drone missions that were previously out of reach. Q12 deliveries will begin in Q4 2025.

Building on this foundation, SiFly also introduced the Q250 , a heavy-lift drone capable of transporting 200-pound payloads with 100-minute endurance - enabling direct replacement of costly helicopter operations for fire suppression, commercial & military cargo, and agricultural spraying at a fraction of the traditional cost.

"Commercial drones have long forced organizations to compromise between flight duration, payload capacity, and operational range," said Brian Hinman, Founder and CEO of SiFly. "We eliminated those trade-offs. SiFly drones are transforming emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and logistics-delivering helicopter-class performance at drone economics."

Validated through thousands of successful flights, SiFly's technology has already proven its capabilities in real-world operations, including deployments with Amaral Ranches in California's Salinas Valley. These partnerships demonstrate the Q12's ability to deliver large-scale, real-time insights through onboard AI algorithms and cloud-connected data streams.

SiFly's innovations also create a new operational paradigm for Drone-as-First-Responder (DFR) programs. Unlike traditional systems that require costly, complex networks of drone docks to compensate for short flight times, SiFly's long-endurance platforms provide persistent aerial coverage-reducing operational costs by over 90% per square mile.

SiFly is currently flying and demonstrating its technology for public and private sector organizations across the United States and will announce multiple strategic industry partnerships in the coming months.

Founded in 2021, SiFly is led by serial entrepreneur Brian Hinman, known for scaling successful technology companies including Polycom, PictureTel, 2Wire, and Mimosa, with millions of units shipped globally. Logan Jones, Chief Business Officer, adds nearly two decades of aviation leadership experience, including founding and leading Boeing's HorizonX venture capital group.

SiFly, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, transforms industrial drone operations with unmatched flight endurance, operational range, and payload capabilities. Its cloud-connected, NDAA compliant, autonomous platforms are purpose-built for public safety, critical infrastructure inspections, and diverse enterprise applications.

