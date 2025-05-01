Backroads Launches New Active Adventures In Locations Across The Globe, Including Japan, England's Lake District, Vietnam & Laos And Spain's Canary Islands

Exciting Trips Highlight Universal Demand for Connection and Well-Being in a Complex World

BERKELEY, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads , the global leader in active travel, today announced more than four dozen inspiring new trips for 2026, spanning America's West Coast to the wilds of Australia . Each trip is unique, yet all share common elements: human-powered activities, time outdoors in nature and opportunities for genuine connection. Backroads believes engaging actively in the world is key to staying fit for a lifetime and living well.

The new lineup encompasses hiking trips in England's Lake District , Tasmania's rugged mountains to its beautiful beaches, Spain's Picos de Europa , Vietnam and Laos and more. Travelers can also set out on foot through the northern fjord region of Norway-one of the Happiest Countries in the World. And in a highly anticipated return to Spain's Canary Islands after a decade away, Backroads introduces a Multi-Adventure Tour featuring biking, hiking, snorkeling, kayaking and stargazing on La Palma and Tenerife islands.

The spring launch spans all travel styles: Walking & Hiking , Biking , Multi-Adventure , Active Ocean & River Cruises , Dolce Tempo Easygoing trips, Unplugged Bike Tours (no e-bikes), the ever-popular Women's Adventures and Family Trips for all age groups.

Highlights:

Australia's Tasmania Walking & Hiking Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos | Women's Adventures Immersion in Tasmania's unique outback, national parks, wildlife and wineries. Hike across soaring mountains and around hidden coves in Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park with opportunities to spot wombats, pademelons and search for the elusive Tasmanian devil.

Galápagos Luxury Ocean Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos

An unforgettable biking and hiking aquatic adventure featuring encounters with the unique wilderness and wildlife of the Galápagos and next-level cruising aboard Silversea's luxurious Silver Origin, with floor-to-ceiling windows for the best views and a personal butler for each cabin.

Japan Multi-Adventure Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos A luxurious journey from Tokyo to Kyoto, with explorations in famed Nikko National Park, bike rides along samurai roads and views of Mount Fuji, all wrapped up in Japan's wild beauty and rich culture.

Norway Northern Lights Walking & Hiking Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos | Women's Adventures

Timeless Nordic landscapes, flavors and traditions set the stage for a magical Arctic journey featuring stunning waterfalls, national park wilderness, winding river valleys and the chance to see the aurora borealis.

Santa Barbara & the Channel Islands Multi-Adventure Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos | Families with Kids & Teens | Families with Teens & 20s | Families with 20s & Beyond

Sunny Santa Barbara and the Channel Islands-a hidden gem among US national parks-offer opportunities for coastal rides, inland hikes and a kayaking excursion to Santa Cruz Island's colorful sea caves, with chances to relax and unwind at outstanding hotels.

Scotland & England's Lake District Walking & Hiking Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos

Some of the most breathtaking landscapes can be found just a stone's throw from London. Explore Roman ruins, national parks, rugged mountain landscapes and some of the most charming villages in Great Britain. From the rolling hills of the Scottish Borders to iconic Lake Windermere, this trip offers some of the best hiking the UK has to offer.

Spain's Camino del Norte Walking & Hiking Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos

A rich and rewarding journey awaits travelers on this hiking trip through the varied landscapes that are just as dramatic as the Dolomites. Hand-selected sections of the famed pilgrimage route traverse the Northern Camino, Coastal Camino and Picos de Europa, with picturesque fishing villages, Asturian cuisine, local wines and memorable cultural interactions along the way.

Spain's Canary Islands Multi-Adventure Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos

From lush banana plantations, volcanic trails and the largest observatory in the Northern Hemisphere to beautiful traditional villages, green valleys and scenic cliffs, the Canary Islands feature marvelous landscapes, hearty cuisine and incredible views by day and by night.

Swiss Alps to Italy's Lake Como Walking & Hiking Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos

Embark on a border hopping Alpine adventure with bucket-list hikes across the towering Engadine Alps on this two-countries-in-one-trip adventure, from glaciers in the Swiss Alps to the picturesque vibrancy of Italy's Lake Como. Switzerland's wild east will surprise with its flair for romance while Italy's hidden gems and country paths take in the other side of glitzy Lake Como.

Vietnam & Laos Multi-Adventure Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos

Start in the bustling city of Hanoi, venture to the mountains, walk to waterfalls, bike through rice fields and beneath limestone karsts, visit culturally rich mountain villages, marvel at gold gilded Buddhist temples. Explore some of the most stunning landscapes of Southeast Asia.

"One of the beautiful things about being a global company is having the ability to connect people across distance, language and culture" said Tom Hale, Founder, President and CEO of Backroads. "That includes our employees, guests and the locals in the destinations we visit. We bond around a common love of active travel, meeting new people and learning about the world, and I can't wait to continue exploring new corners of the world with our guests in 2026."

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys and Family Trips for families with children in three distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours, Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. Repeat guests and referrals from past travelers make up the majority of guests hosted by Backroads each year, exploring hundreds of destinations worldwide. For more information, please visit backroads or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact

Liz Einbinder

[email protected]

510-292-2753

