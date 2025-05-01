Zenos Health: Revolutionizing Wellness With Advanced Biohacking

Discover groundbreaking wellness solutions that combine cutting-edge science and personalized strategies to elevate your life.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenos Health , a revolutionary wellness brand founded by biohacking enthusiast and entrepreneur Mazen Karnaby , and his brother, Marwan Karnaby, are transforming the way we think about aging and vitality. Built on a foundation of cutting-edge science and a passion for optimal living, Zenos Health empowers individuals to take control of their well-being with premium, research-backed supplements designed to support longevity, energy, and peak physical and cognitive performance.

Today marks the official launch of Zenos Health, with its innovative product lineup now available to pre-order. At the core of this breakthrough approach is CellZen , a powerful formulation designed to optimize cellular health and longevity. By enhancing autophagy-the body's natural process of recycling damaged cells-CellZen supports mitochondrial function, combats oxidative stress, and promotes cellular renewal. This science-driven approach helps reduce epigenetic age and clear senescent cells, fostering healthier aging and long-term vitality.

Beyond cellular optimization, Zenos Health has developed a comprehensive suite of products targeting essential pillars of well-being. BrainZen fuels cognitive function by reducing neuroinflammation, enhancing mental clarity, and protecting against blue-light exposure. GutZen goes beyond traditional probiotics, improving gut barrier integrity, nutrient absorption, and immune modulation for total digestive health. For those seeking balance in their daily lives, MoodZen supports stress regulation by lowering cortisol levels and reducing inflammation-driven anxiety. MuscleZen enhances muscle recovery, boosts ATP production, and prevents age-related muscle loss. CreaZen , a revolutionary approach to creatine supplementation, solves this problem by delivering all the benefits to further improve muscle strength, power, and recovery. A delicious, easy-to-take gummy, helping to maximize ATP stores, enhance muscle strength, prevent age-related muscle loss, support brain function, and improve overall recovery and energy levels.

Recognizing the unique wellness needs of women, Zenos Health has placed a strong focus on female health with BeautyZen , VZen, and UriZen . BeautyZen strengthens hair and skin from within, increasing elasticity and hydration while protecting against environmental stressors. VZen, a first-of-its-kind formula, is designed to optimize the female microbiome, an often-overlooked but essential component of women's health. While much focus has been placed on gut health, maintaining a balanced vaginal microbiome is equally critical. VZen supports vaginal flora balance, urinary tract health, digestive function, and bloating reduction-ensuring women feel their best from the inside out. Complementing this, UriZen is specifically formulated to promote urinary tract health, kidney function, and optimal hydration, helping to prevent common issues such as bloating and inflammation-driven discomfort. By promoting an optimal microbiome state and supporting overall urinary wellness, VZen and UriZen empower women to bring out their inner goddess and experience what it truly means to feel in harmony with their bodies.

Mazen and Marwan Karnaby's vision for Zenos Health extends far beyond conventional wellness solutions. Their personal journeys into biohacking and longevity science led them to create a brand that makes these once-exclusive strategies accessible to everyone. "Aging is inevitable, but how you age is a choice," says Mazen Karnaby. "With Zenos Health, we're giving people the tools to optimize their health, defy limitations, and thrive at their highest potential. Now, with our products officially available, we're excited to help people start their journey to peak performance and longevity."

Zenos Health sets itself apart in an industry saturated with quick-fix solutions by blending premium ingredients with an approachable, science-driven philosophy. The brand is dedicated to creating products that don't just promise results but deliver measurable, long-term benefits. By making longevity more than just a concept, Zenos Health is leading the charge in a new era of wellness.

About Zenos Health

Zenos Health is a science-driven wellness brand dedicated to redefining aging and optimizing human potential. Founded by biohacker and longevity enthusiasts Mazen Karnaby and his brother, Marwan Karnaby, Zenos Health merges cutting-edge research with premium, clinically-backed ingredients to create supplements that support peak performance, vitality, and overall well-being. More than just a supplement company, Zenos Health is a movement-empowering individuals to take control of their health, defy limitations, and live stronger for longer. By making biohacking accessible and effective, Zenos Health is revolutionizing the way people approach longevity, energy, and performance at every stage of life.

