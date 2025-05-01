OKW's New RAILTEC BP Panel Enclosures Help Design Engineers Develop Individual Cabinet Mounted DIN Rail Devices

New RAILTEC BP, M22 DIN rail enclosures are perfect for individual devices in control cabinets.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RAILTEC BP M22 can accommodate plug headers (maximum 1 or 2 x 16-pin, 5.08, fixed or pluggable). It is ideal for a wide range of applications, notably individual DIN-rail-mounted measuring and control devices.These fast-fit enclosures lock quickly and easily on to TH35 rails. They are available in three different side panel configurations: closed or with ventilation on one or two sides. Plug headers and other connections such as USB can be fitted to the closed sides.The 3.74" x 0.91" x 4.45" enclosures have been designed to a standard industrial size, making them compatible and interchangeable with other housings. They are molded from light gray (RAL 7035) PC (UL 94 V-0).Each enclosure is supplied as two case shells, two side panels, a front panel and two locking clips. The minimum order quantity is 10 pieces or multiples.Accessories include plug headers, spare front and side panels, and a transparent hinged cover to protect the front, controls, connectors and lighting elements.OKW can supply RAILTEC B DIN rail enclosures fully customized . Services include CNC machining, printing and laser marking.VIEW RAILTEC BP M22 ENCLOSURES >>

New OKW RAILTEC BP, M22 DIN Rail Enclosures

