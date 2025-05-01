J.D. Pincus, Ph.D., Launches Amazon Bestseller Campaign For The Emotionally Agile Brain

Two copies of JD Pincus's The Emotionally Agile Brain

The Unified Pyramid of Human Motivation

AgileBrain - Measure Emotions

New Book Offers Groundbreaking Tools for Understanding and Fulfilling Human Emotional Needs

- J. D. Pincus, D, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- J.D. Pincus, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer at Leading Indicator Systems (d/b/a AgileBrain ) and author of the award-winning The Emotionally Agile Brain: Mastering the 12 Emotional Needs that Drive Us (Rowman & Littlefield ), is excited to announce the launch of an Amazon Best-Seller campaign aimed at boosting his book's Amazon Bestseller ranking. The campaign is set for Tuesday May 6, 2025.This one-day event aims to achieve high-ranking sales spots on several of Amazon's best-seller lists, spreading its life-changing insights to a wider audience just in time for Mental Health Awareness month. The book has already been resonating with readers and critics, earning Third Place in BookFest's Health & Wellness: Psychology category.To make this campaign a success, J.D.'s colleagues and supporters are encouraged to purchase the book on May 6th, and to share it widely with their networks. Buying the book will also grant readers access to a live book discussion and Q&A with J.D., Dr. Bill Nolen, and supercoach Margot Haglund, MA. Registration is open to all readers at this link:ABOUT THE BOOK:Are you living the life you want? Where would you like to make changes? What's holding you back?The Emotionally Agile Brain: Mastering the 12 Emotional Needs that Drive Us is the first book to address the entire landscape of human emotional needs, designed to help readers understand what they really want in life, common barriers, and the actions they should take to find fulfillment, with the ultimate goal of integrating the twelve needs into a single life purpose.The Emotionally Agile Brain.Provides a guide to authentic happiness based on identifying and meeting your (often subconscious) needs..Offers a comprehensive approach to understanding and fulfilling your (true) emotional needs..Unlike the many reductionistic self-help books offering“magic” one-size-fits-all habits, The Emotionally Agile Brain distills 150 years of psychological theory and research into one simple, easy-to-understand frameworkThe book is an essential read for anyone feeling stuck, craving a more purposeful life, or simply curious about what makes them tick. The book is also perfectly paired with AgileBrain, the free, powerful 3-minute online assessment that has been helping individuals, coaches, psychologists, and teams uncover their unique“emotional fingerprint” and get to the heart of what's been holding them back -- and what they need to move forward.MORE ABOUT THE AUTHOR: J. D. Pincus, Ph.D., is a psychologist and researcher specializing in human motivation, emotional needs, and personal development. He developed the unified pyramid model of human motivation and the AgileBrain measurement technique. He has published peer-reviewed applications of his pyramid model to the problems of Human Values, Employee Engagement, Subjective Well-Being, Organizational Culture, Leadership Effectiveness, Team Effectiveness, and Human Goals. His seminal article on the concept of motivation in applied psychology has been cited in 226 subsequent papers.EXPERIENCE AGILE/BRAIN FOR FREE: To learn more about the author's book and methodologies, visit and click the "Try AgileBrain for Free" button to experience the 3-minute assessment for yourself.TO SET UP A MEDIA INTERVIEW WITH THE AUTHOR: Contact the author's PR Rep Ken Lizotte CMC via ... or 978-618-1164.

John Penrose

AgileBrain

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

AgileBrain Pyramid of Needs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.