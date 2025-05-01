Punjab AAP Opposes BBMB For Releasing Additional Water To Haryana

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Thursday opposed the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision to release an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana.

AAP MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang, called this move a grave injustice that jeopardises Punjab's farmers, its water security, and the state's future generations. AAP MP Kang said this decision, taken under pressure from the BJP-led Central government, is unconstitutional and an outright assault on Punjab's rights.

In a letter to BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Kang lambasted the BJP government for orchestrating“daylight robbery” of Punjab's rightful resources while accusing Bittu of maintaining a“shameful” silence on the matter.

“The BBMB decision is not just an administrative order -- it is a direct attack on Punjab's lifeline. Despite the fact that Haryana has already overdrawn its share of water, the BJP has forced BBMB to hand over Punjab's precious water to Haryana, leaving our farmers and citizens at risk of severe water scarcity. This is an insult to Punjab's 3.5 crore people,” said Kang.

The BBMB annually distributes water among Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan from May 21. However, Kang revealed that Haryana, after exhausting its full share by March 31, demanded an additional 4,000 cusecs daily from Punjab.

Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, allowed this on humanitarian grounds to meet Haryana's basic drinking water needs. However, the BJP has now arm-twisted BBMB into granting Haryana an additional 8,500 cusecs, an action that AAP calls unlawful and unacceptable.

“Our reservoirs -- Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar -- are already at dangerously low levels. With groundwater levels depleting across the state, every drop of water is vital for Punjab's farmers. Yet, the BJP is sacrificing Punjab's needs to appease Haryana. This is nothing short of bulldozing Punjab's rights,” Kang said.

Kang expressed disappointment at BJP MP Bittu's silence, accusing him of prioritising his party's political alliances over Punjab's welfare.

“Bittu's inaction raises serious questions about whether he stands with Punjab or has surrendered to the BJP's unconstitutional diktats. The people of Punjab deserve answers,” Kang said.

AAP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mann, has taken a firm stand to expose the BJP's unconstitutional actions. Highlighting Haryana Chief Minister's misleading statements that Punjab had agreed to this water diversion, the AAP government clarified that Haryana has already consumed 103 per cent of its allocated share, while Punjab has used only 89 per cent.

Despite this, Punjab extended support to Haryana, but the BJP's latest decision crossed all limits. Kang reiterated that Punjab's farmers and people will not tolerate this injustice.

“Punjab's history is filled with struggles to protect its resources and rights. Today, we face a similar challenge. AAP and the people of Punjab will resist BJP's blatant disregard for Punjab's welfare,” he affirmed.

In his letter to Bittu, Kang posed some serious questions to Bittu, Are you with Punjab, or complicit in the BJP's exploitation of the state's resources? Why haven't you raised the issue of BBMB's illegal decisions in the Parliament? Why are you silent on the alarming depletion of water levels in Punjab's dams?

He said Bittu's inability to address these pressing questions raised serious doubts about his commitment to Punjab's rights.

AAP demands immediate reversal of BBMB's decision and calls on all political parties in Punjab to unite and defend the state's interests.