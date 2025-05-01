REST® EXPANDS ACCESS TO BETTER SLEEP WITH HSA/FSA ELIGIBILITY THROUGH TRUEMED PARTNERSHIP

Connecting Innovation and Accessibility for Smarter Sleep Solutions

NEWARK, Del., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rest ® , the trailblazing brand known for its award winning Evercool ® sleep products, has announced a partnership with Truemed , a platform that enables consumers to utilize their Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds for proactive health investments. The partnership makes many of Rest's sleep wellness products – including the bestselling Evercool ® Cooling Comforte and newly launched Evercool ® Cooling Pajama – eligible for HSA/FSA spending. The partnership marks a meaningful step forward in making smarter health choices and elevated rest more affordable and accessible for all.

"This is a major milestone in our mission to make high-quality, restorative sleep a core component of everyday wellness," said Andy Nguyen, CEO and founder of Rest . "Our partnership with Truemed reflects a shared vision of empowering people to take control of their health through smarter, affordable, science-backed choices, and more specifically, it champions sleep at the intersection of wellness and accessibility."

Truemed partners with medical practitioners to provide Letters of Medical Necessity, allowing consumers to use tax-free HSA/FSA dollars for eligible purchases, saving an average of 30%. Rest ® shoppers can select Truemed at checkout and enter their HSA/FSA details to save instantly.

"At Truemed, our goal is to make it easier for people to invest in their health with the tax-free funds they've already set aside. Partnering with Rest allows us to expand that access into one of the most essential areas of health: quality sleep," said Chantel H., VP of Customer Success at Truemed. We're thrilled to support Rest customers in making smarter, more affordable choices that align with their long-term health goals."

ABOUT REST®

Rest® is a sleep brand redefining the path to personalized comfort-prioritizing well-being through innovation in form, function, and cooling technology. Since its launch, the brand has focused on creating thoughtfully designed products that enhance the sleep experience without the luxury price tag. Known for its Evercool® collection, Rest® offers a range of science-backed products-including premium bedding and, most recently, the newly launched Evercool® Cooling Pajamas-all designed to support temperature regulation and all-night comfort. The brand's standout products have received widespread recognition, including Good Housekeeping's Best Bedding Awards for the Evercool® Cooling Comforter for the past three years, Apartment Therapy's 2023 Best List Awards and the 2025 Health Sleep Awards for the Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set in the Best Cooling Sheets category, and a 2025 Oprah Daily Sleep O-Wards for the Evercool® Cooling Pillow. To learn more, please visit .

