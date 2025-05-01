Craig Richardville Joins Guidehouse, Fueling Tech Innovation Push

Renowned Health IT and Business Transformation Leader Accelerates Firm's Technology Strategy



MCLEAN, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global advisory, technology, and managed services firm serving the commercial and public sectors, has named Craig Richardville, a nationally recognized healthcare IT executive, a new partner in its Health segment. He will spearhead strategic IT planning, digital transformation, and the adoption of advanced technologies for our health system clients.

With more than 30 years of experience in health IT and nearly two decades serving as chief information officer (CIO) at several of America's largest health systems, Richardville has led groundbreaking initiatives focused on optimizing technology, enhancing the patient experience, and improving clinical productivity. He has guided healthcare organizations through complex electronic health record consolidations and multi-faceted transitions from legacy systems to modern, cloud-based platforms.

"A champion of digital health and a pioneer in leveraging emerging technologies, Craig is one of the most respected leaders in healthcare IT," said Tim Kinney, Partner and Guidehouse Payer/Provider leader. "His bold vision, deep industry expertise, and exceptional record of driving innovation will further accelerate our mission to transform healthcare delivery and outcomes for our clients."

Nationally recognized for his leadership in consumer-focused strategies, digital transformation, and innovation, Richardville received the National CIO ORBIE Award and was named John E. Gall, Jr. CIO of the Year by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) and HIMSS.

"I've spent my career helping healthcare organizations embrace innovation to better serve patients and communities," Richardville said. "Guidehouse's commitment to shaping a healthier future for all by outwitting complexity deeply aligns with my passion for driving meaningful, tech-enabled change. I'm excited to collaborate with clients and teams to deliver results that truly make a difference."

Guidehouse's Health segment serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Backed by proven success in modernizing and innovating healthcare services, finances, and operations, the firm delivers a comprehensive approach to solving interrelated industry challenges. A 22-time Best in KLAS® award winner, Guidehouse received three awards for its strategy, revenue cycle, and outsourced coding services in 2025.

