Older Americans Month: Celebrating Seniors With In-Home Independence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation honors Older Americans Month this May, Executive Home Care reaffirms its commitment to helping seniors live independently at home through personalized, compassionate in-home care services. With nearly 90% of adults aged 65+ preferring to age in place rather than move to a facility, according to AARP, the demand for high-quality home care solutions continues to grow.

"Older Americans Month is a time to recognize the incredible contributions of our aging population and the importance of preserving their independence," said Jeanette Weinz, Brand Leader of Executive Home Care. "Our caregivers provide personalized support that allows seniors to remain in the comfort of their own homes while receiving the assistance they need to thrive."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to nearly double to 80 million by 2040, making access to quality in-home care more critical than ever. Executive Home Care delivers a range of services-including companion care, personal care, skilled nursing, and specialized care for Alzheimer's and dementia patients-ensuring seniors receive the tailored support they need to maintain their quality of life.

Beyond daily assistance, in-home care provides social engagement, emotional support, and safety monitoring, all of which significantly reduce the risk of isolation and hospital readmissions. Studies show that loneliness increases the risk of premature death by 26%, underscoring the essential role of professional caregivers in promoting senior well-being.

Executive Home Care remains dedicated to enhancing lives through compassionate care, empowering families with peace of mind while enabling seniors to live with dignity, comfort, and independence.

About Executive Home Care

Executive Home Care, a member of Evive Brands , is a leading provider of high-quality, compassionate in-home care services for seniors and individuals in need. With a network of dedicated caregivers, the company is committed to enhancing the lives of clients by delivering personalized care that fosters independence and well-being.

