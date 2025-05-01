The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Urges Homeowners To Prepare For Hurricane Season During National Hurricane Preparedness Week

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With hurricane season fast approaching, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters is urging homeowners to take proactive steps in safeguarding their properties during National Hurricane Preparedness Week, observed from May 1–7. As storms grow more intense, ensuring a home's gutter system is in peak condition is a crucial part of storm readiness.

Properly maintained gutters help direct heavy rainfall away from a home's foundation, preventing flooding, soil erosion, and structural damage. When clogged or in disrepair, gutters can contribute to costly home damage during severe storms.

"As storm season nears, homeowners should inspect their gutter systems to ensure they are free of debris, securely attached, and functioning efficiently," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "Taking preventive measures now can minimize water damage and provide peace of mind when storms hit."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts another active hurricane season, emphasizing the importance of storm preparation. One overlooked yet vital aspect is the home's ability to handle excessive rain and wind.

To help homeowners prepare, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters recommends the following:



Clean gutters and downspouts: Remove leaves, twigs, and debris to prevent blockages that can cause overflow and water damage.

Secure and inspect gutters: Check for loose or damaged sections that could detach in high winds.

Install gutter guards: These help reduce buildup and ensure water flows freely.

Check drainage: Ensure downspouts are directing water away from the foundation to prevent flooding. Schedule a professional inspection: Experts can identify potential issues and reinforce weak spots before storms arrive.

"We encourage homeowners to take action now rather than wait until it's too late," Horboychuk added. "Routine maintenance and upgrades can make a significant difference in protecting homes during extreme weather."

For more information on storm-proofing your gutters or to schedule a professional inspection, visit or contact your local The Brothers That Just Do Gutters team.

About The Brothers That Just Do Gutters

A member of Evive Brands , The Brothers That Just Do Gutters is a trusted provider of professional gutter services, specializing in installation, cleaning, and maintenance. With locations nationwide, the company is committed to helping homeowners protect their properties from water damage with high-quality, reliable solutions.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE The Brothers that just do Gutters

