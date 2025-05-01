QC Kinetix Becomes Presenting Sponsor Of The National Pickleball League To Champion Active, Healthy Lifestyles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership will brand the league as the "NPL presented by QC Kinetix." Established in 2022, the NPL is the first Champions Pro (Ages 50+) professional pickleball league. As the sport of pickleball continues to see explosive growth, QC Kinetix aims to target key demographics and educate players on how to prevent injuries, as well as how regenerative medicine can help them stay in the game longer.

With a mission to help people stay active and healthy, QC Kinetix sees a natural synergy in supporting a league that promotes movement, longevity, and overall well-being. Pickleball is a sport that resonates with the brand's target demographic, and through local activations at league tournaments, social media campaigns, and collaborations with league athletes and ambassadors, QC Kinetix aims to raise brand awareness and the benefits of regenerative medicine.

"We are dedicated to helping people maintain or get back to the life they love, and this typically requires staying active," said Mark Montini, CEO of QC Kinetix. "Pickleball is a great way to stay healthy, and the NPL is a phenomenal organization that encourages adults over the age of 50 to be involved in the sport. We are excited about our partnership and providing resources and solutions to help players prevent and recover from injuries naturally."

Created for Champion Pros by Champion Pros, the NPL's three co-founders embraced the opportunity to elevate the sport through their own experiences. As the NPL enters its third season, it aims to reach more communities and players across the country, partnering with key sponsors that align with the league's values and mission.

"We're thrilled to welcome QC Kinetix to the NPL as we share values around health and injury prevention," said Rod Davis, Chairman and CEO of the NPL . "Our players and the Champions Pro demographic are focused on health, wellness, and active lifestyles, so this partnership with QC Kinetix is a natural fit and we're excited to bring our brands together this season."

QC Kinetix has always lived by the "patient comes first" mindset. As the leader in regenerative medicine, QC Kinetix's team is made up of doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who are board-certified in sports medicine, orthopedic medicine and surgery, emergency medicine, geriatrics, and pain management. Using the body's own healing properties through state-of-the-art natural biologic treatments as alternatives to invasive surgery and addictive pain medications, the brand is unlocking the potential of a new industry that is being embraced by patients across the country.

About QC Kinetix

Founded in 2017, QC Kinetix offers an alternative to traditional medicine through an innovative approach. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, QC Kinetix began franchising in 2020 and quickly became the largest regenerative medicine franchise in North America, with FRANdata recognizing QC Kinetix as the fastest growing brick and mortar franchise brand in the last 10 years. QC Kinetix has also been named one of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 , and ranked as one of Franchise Times smartest-growing brands on the 2025 Fast & Serious ranking . Leading with the mindset that "the patient comes first," QC Kinetix uses the body's own healing properties through state-of-the-art natural biologic treatments as alternatives to invasive surgery and addictive pain medications, unlocking the potential of a new industry that is being embraced by patients across the country. The team of regenerative treatment providers at QC Kinetix centers includes doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who are board-certified in sports medicine, orthopedic medicine and surgery, emergency medicine, geriatrics, and pain management. With 145 locations operational across over 50 cities, and a plan to open 350 sites nationwide in the next three to five years, the QC Kinetix clinic model has proven to be a success. For more information on QC Kinetix, visit the brand's website or LinkedIn .

About National Pickleball League ® The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael Chen. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City, Columbus, Coachella Valley and Princeton. National Pickleball League® is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. For more information, please visit or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , or LinkedIn .

SOURCE QC Kinetix