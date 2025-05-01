SHIPLEY DO-NUTS SETS SAIL WITH MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA AND MARGARITAVILLE FOR SWEET SUMMER SWEEPSTAKES



Grand Prize: 7-night Mexico cruise, 2-night stay at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, a $1,000 Shipley gift card, plus travel expenses.

First Prize: 4-night Bahamas cruise, 2-night stay at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, $500 Shipley gift card, plus travel expenses.

Second Prize: 2-night Bahamas cruise, 2-night stay at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, $250 Shipley gift card, plus travel expenses. Weekly Prizes: $100 Shipley gift cards and limited-edition specialty merch.

"We wanted to create an unexpected collaboration, bringing together two iconic brands with cult followings to celebrate the sweet summer days ahead," said Laurie Curtis, senior vice president of marketing at Shipley. "We'll bring it to life with an exclusive pop-up event at a local Houston Shipley shop, complete with a Margaritaville-inspired donut, to provide a unique, immersive experience."

The Donut Island pop-up at a yet-to-be-named Houston Shipley Do-Nuts location will be held on Saturday, May 17,** from 4:30-8 p.m. The shop will be transformed into a tropical oasis, with specially created themed donuts, plus a live DJ, giveaways and games. Fans will be able to sign up for limited free tickets beginning in May.

"Whether it's setting sail on a Margaritaville at Sea cruise or enjoying a warm Shipley Do-Nut, this sweepstakes captures the spirit of escape and indulgence that both our brands are known for," said Amanda Travaglini, chief marketing officer of Margaritaville at Sea. "Our hope is fans will get their favorite treats from Shipley on their way to ship out - the ultimate recipe for a great vacation."

For official sweepstakes rules and details, visit

*Sweepstakes is open to residents in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

**Pop-up event weather permitting

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is the nation's largest donut and kolache brand, with more than 375 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on Technomic 2024 Top 500 . For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts . Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Shipley Sweet Rewards at ShipleyDonuts/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

ABOUT MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA

Margaritaville at Sea brings Margaritaville's iconic hospitality to the open ocean for a one-of-a-kind offshore vacation experience. The cruise line's maiden vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, offers easy-breezy getaways from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island, while the new flagship vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, sails out of Port Tampa Bay on four- and five-night adventures to Key West and Mexico. Starting January 2026, guests will have the opportunity to reserve longer eight- and 10-night itineraries to all-new locations, including Aruba, Curaçao, Montego Bay and New Orleans. Guests aboard Margaritaville at Sea can relax and unwind in comfort, featuring a range of fully redesigned suites, and balcony, ocean view and interior staterooms dressed in nautical details and colors inspired by the sea, sand and sky. The ships also feature numerous inclusive and specialty dining restaurants centered around chef-crafted, island-inspired cuisine, uniquely themed bars and lounges that provide non-stop live entertainment paired with premium cocktails, kids' clubs and arcades, the action-packed Margaritaville Casino, the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon, multiple pools, hot tubs, and plenty of quiet spaces to soak up the Caribbean sun. Sail away to an island state of mind at MargaritavilleAtSea .

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts