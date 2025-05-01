Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Alarm Engineering Inc., Boosting Mid-Atlantic Integrated Life Safety Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Alarm Engineering Inc. has offered security and alarms services in the Delmarva region since 1985. From banking institutions to secured government buildings to industrial facilities, the company tailors customized commercial solutions to protect people and property with innovative technologies.

Alarm Engineering's systems detect intrusion, fire and unauthorized activity, backed by 24-7 monitoring and real-time alerts. The company also provides access control, video surveillance, analytics and other system integrations to reinforce security and keep customers updated with the latest technology.

"Providing safety to individuals and businesses across Maryland is a privilege we are beyond grateful for," said Melanie Mason, co-owner of Alarm Engineering. "We've never believed in cookie-cutter solutions or high-pressure sales tactics, and Pye-Barker fits exactly what we're looking for in an acquirer - a company that cares about its customers and its team, builds legacies and protects lives," co-owner Ron Boltz added.

"The addition of Alarm Engineering is an exciting opportunity to deepen our impact and enhance our full fire code compliance services in Maryland and the broader region," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "We are proud to work alongside the dedicated Alarm Engineering team to continue the high-quality service their customers know and expect, while learning from each other to enhance our customer support."

Alarm Engineering Inc.'s team of skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. On Pye-Barker's side, Phil Gardner coordinated the transaction and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker. Alarm Engineering was represented by the Law Offices of Marc P. Katz, LLC.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

