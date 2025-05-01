New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fire Hazard (25-244)



Dlesot Snap Children's Hair Clips Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban for Lead in Paint; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by YFLGOTOO (25-245)



Kohl's Recalls Tea Light Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard (25-246)



SharkNinja Recalls 1.8 Million Foodi Multi-Function Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard; Serious Burn Injuries Reported (25-247)



Baseus Portable Chargers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon by Shenzhen Baseus Technology (25-248)



Kubota Tractor Corporation Recalls RTV-Series Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (25-249)



Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit /commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

