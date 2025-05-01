Molly Maid® Provides Opportunity To Pamper Mom This Mother's Day

Leading Residential Cleaning Company Gives Mom the Gift of Clean with the Chance to Win a $500 Gift Certificate

WACO, Texas, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Maid ®, a Neighborly ® company and one of the leading residential cleaning franchises in the United States, is giving moms across the country a chance to win the gift they truly deserve this Mother's Day: a day of relaxation in a professionally cleaned home.

For the 11th consecutive year, Molly Maid is proud to host its annual "Mother's Day Clean Home Giveaway," where five lucky winners will each receive a $500 Molly Maid gift certificate, redeemable for cleaning services at any participating locally owned and operated Molly Maid franchises.

Participants can now enter the "Mother's Day Clean Home Giveaway" for a chance to win by visiting the official entry page and submitting their name.

Entries will be accepted through May 11, 2025 , at 11:59 p.m. CT. Five lucky winners will be randomly selected and announced shortly thereafter.

"Mothers are the steady pillars that keep everything in motion, often without recognition," said Marla Mock, President of Molly Maid®. "Through our Mother's Day Clean Home Giveaway, we want to show our appreciation by giving moms the invaluable gift of time to relax and enjoy a clean, stress-free home."

To learn more about the Molly Maid® "Mother's Day Clean Home Giveaway," and enter for your chance to win, visit the official contest page.

Molly Maid gift certificates are also available for purchase year-round, making it easy to give the gift of time and a professionally cleaned home to someone special. Visit to buy.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 450 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers with local service providers who meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. For more information about Molly Maid®, visit MollyMaid . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

