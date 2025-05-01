Puntt AI Launches First Marketing Compliance Agents To Unite Marketing And Legal Teams

"Marketing teams want speed. Legal teams want safety. We built the AI that delivers both," said Ronnie Kwesi Coleman, Founder and CEO of Puntt AI.

Already Powering the Fortune 100

Puntt's platform is already used by enterprise giants to accelerate approvals, reduce overhead, and launch faster in global markets - while staying within regulatory guardrails.

The system continuously learns from past approvals and current laws, delivering dynamic compliance checks that evolve with your business and global regulatory changes.

Built for Speed + Safety

Puntt AI addresses one of the enterprise's most expensive and invisible problems: the tension between moving fast and managing legal risk.

Its AI agents operate autonomously across four core functions:



Real-time Creative Compliance

Reviews ads, videos, and visuals to flag off-brand content and risky claims.



Label & Packaging Review

Checks packaging against market-specific rules so you can launch without delays.



Legal Document Intelligence

Auto-redlines contracts and campaign copy using AI trained on your legal history, case law and global regulations.

Regulatory Intelligence

Keeps your agents up to date with the latest global compliance data - no manual updates required.

A New Compliance Infrastructure Layer

Puntt AI isn't another workflow tool or AI co-pilot - it's the infrastructure layer that makes modern marketing velocity possible in complex, regulated industries.

Built for enterprise scale, Puntt integrates directly into existing marketing and legal systems, so teams can move faster - without friction, delays, or risk.

About Puntt AI

Puntt AI is the first AI-powered compliance engine for marketing and legal teams. Its autonomous agents instantly review creative, packaging, and legal assets using real-time global regulatory intelligence. Trusted by Fortune 100 brands, Puntt helps enterprises move faster - without risk.

Media Contact:

Nicole Brahams; [email protected]

