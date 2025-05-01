Superstar Platforms, Inc Files Registration Statement With The Securities And Exchange Commission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marks Key Milestone Toward Becoming a Fully Reporting Public Company

ATLANTA, GA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK-DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") A leading national technology conglomerate specializing in automotive, fintech, and entertainment solutions has announced the filing of its Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Formerly known as Dinewise, the Company will now operate under its new name, Superstar Platforms, Inc. , as it transitions into a fully reporting public entity.

“This is a pivotal milestone in our company's journey,” said Michael Farr, CEO of Superstar Platforms, Inc. “From the moment I accepted the role of CEO, I have been laser-focused on providing transparency and meeting all necessary compliance requirements in our operations. This filing reflects our commitment to our stakeholders, and paves the way for greater liquidity."

With this filing, Superstar Platforms, Inc. will now adhere to the SEC's regulatory framework required of public companies. The company has also established a board of directors composed of a diverse group of seasoned entrepreneurs, trailblazers, and community leaders, each bringing valuable experience and insight to guide the company's strategic initiatives.

Looking forward, the company anticipates finalizing its acquisition of TitlePal ; a fintech company that has developed an innovative online solution for Title Pawn transactions, in the coming month. Superstar Platforms also plans to update its ticker symbol to better align with its new corporate identity.

About Superstar Platforms

Superstar Platforms, a leading national technology conglomerate, is the parent company that owns and controls a diversified portfolio of subsidiaries across various industries. Growth will primarily be driven through strategic acquisitions. Currently Superstar Platforms owns PawnTrust: a specialized marketplace designed exclusively for the approximately 11,000 pawn shops across the country. The online marketplace ( ) digitizes the inventory using advanced image recognition algorithms to automate item descriptions of the participating pawn shops and markets them on a national scale. The marketplace contains cutting-edge technology that streamlines the borrowing, buying, and bartering transactions typically found at a pawn shop. The platform plans to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize pricing, reduce fraud, and create personalized search recommendations to enhance the customer's experience. These enhancements let consumers experience a frictionless shopping experience on their mobile app that gives them instant access to this nationwide inventory of pawn shops. Not only does this provide a more efficient way for consumers to shop, eliminating the need to visit multiple stores, but it also amplifies the reach of individual pawn shop owners. By joining the PawnTrust- 'Pawn Partners' network, shop owners gain access to a broader audience, enhancing their visibility and sales opportunities. This innovative approach aligns customer convenience with business growth, reshaping how people interact with the pawn industry. Consumers that purchase items outside of their local area will have their items conveniently shipped to them. As the intermediary in each transaction, PawnTrust earns a fee on every item sold in the marketplace. Many of these local pawn shops lack an online presence or the capital to market their inventory on a national scale. By bridging this gap, PawnTrust opens up opportunities for incremental sales from a wider buying base, effectively transforming the pawn shop and micro-lending industries. This model not only supports local businesses but also extends their reach, driving growth and innovation within the market.

About TitlePal

TitlePal is an innovative, web-based lender that delivers fast, convenient cash loans to individuals with clear auto titles. By harnessing advanced algorithms and integrating with third-party systems, the platform ensures seamless verification of applicants' identity, financial capacity, and vehicle condition. Approved funds are deposited directly into customers' bank accounts, often within minutes, setting a new standard for efficiency in title lending

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

