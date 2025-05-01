Lutz Announces Ryan Cook As New Managing Shareholder

OMAHA, Neb., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, proudly announces Ryan Cook 's appointment as Managing Shareholder, effective May 1, 2025. His selection was first announced two years ago, ensuring a seamless transition of roles and responsibilities. This represents a pivotal moment in Lutz's history, as Ryan becomes only the third Managing Shareholder in more than 30 years.

Since joining Lutz in 2006, Ryan has demonstrated a dynamic, relationship-driven leadership style that empowers his teams to take ownership and deliver impactful results. His approach blends a deep respect for Lutz's culture with a forward-thinking mindset, uncovering new opportunities while keeping client success at the forefront.

"Lutz has always been about empowering people, both our team and our clients," said Ryan Cook. "I'm excited to build on the firm's historical success while driving forward-thinking strategies in ways that align with our values."

As part of this transition, Taylor Kendall will assume the role of Lutz Accounting President, succeeding Ryan Cook. Taylor's promotion reflects Lutz's steadfast dedication to developing talent and advancing leaders from within, ensuring continuity in leadership that keeps the firm moving forward with a clear vision and purpose.

Mark Duren , who has served as Managing Shareholder since 2015, leaves behind a legacy of excellence. Under his guidance, Lutz expanded its services, strengthened relationships with clients, and solidified its reputation as a trusted business advisor. The firm's success has been remarkable, climbing from the 107th to the 74th largest accounting firm nationally.

With Ryan at the helm and Mark's enduring impact as a foundation, Lutz is poised for its next era of transformation and excellence. The transition exemplifies the firm's commitment to growth, innovation, and exceptional client service, all while upholding its core values of integrity, humanity, brainpower, and confidence.

Lutz is a business solutions firm for people seeking a partner to help energize and heighten economic and organizational success. Our experienced team provides accounting, financial, talent, M&A, and technology services. We work to simplify complexities, help make critical business decisions and focus on the things that are truly important to you. We embrace your business as our own to spark the right solutions and help you thrive. That's our promise: to mind what matters. Learn more at .

Contact: Merrick Aurora

Telephone: (402) 496.8800

Email: [email protected]

