Mazzotta Rentals Opens New Branch In Brewster, NY To Support Regional Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Strategically located just a quarter mile from I-84, the new Brewster branch expands Mazzotta's service capabilities throughout Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties, as well as the northern suburbs of New York City. The facility is designed to meet growing demand from contractors and commercial customers in one of the region's most active construction markets.

"Geographically, this is one of the densest and most consistent markets for equipment utilization," said Chris Pera, Chief Operating Officer of Mazzotta Rentals. "This new location is critical to improving our speed of service and deepening our presence in the New York metro area."

The Brewster location features a newly constructed 27,000-square-foot repair facility on a 55-acre industrial site built in 2023.

"This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in our strategic expansion," said Joseph Mazzotta, Chief Executive Officer of Mazzotta Rentals. "It strengthens our ability to serve key markets across Rockland, Westchester, Fairfield, and Orange Counties, while delivering the responsiveness and reliability our customers expect."

Mazzotta Rentals is a leading equipment rental provider offering a broad range of construction, industrial, and specialty lift equipment. Known for its customer-first approach and dependable service, Mazzotta Rentals partners with contractors and businesses across the Northeast to support projects of all size.

