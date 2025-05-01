'Her Sovereignty Project' Launches Providing An Empowering Support System For Professional Women Embracing An Alcohol-Free Lifestyle

MENAFN - PR Newswire) High-achieving women transitioning to sobriety often face unique challenges-navigating social dynamics, regulating emotions, and creating new meaning outside of drinking culture. Her Sovereignty Project addresses these challenges with structured support, integrating breathwork, embodiment, and self-leadership tools to help members build resilience and confidence.

"This isn't just about quitting alcohol-it's a full lifestyle redesign," says Scarlett Dee, Co-Founder of Her Sovereignty Project. "We guide women in creating lives so aligned and fulfilling that there's nothing to escape from."

Brandi Stiles, Co-Founder of Her Sovereignty Project, adds, "Choosing sobriety is a radical act of self-love. The real journey is learning how to thrive, trust yourself, and connect with others who are doing the same. That's what we offer."

The movement toward alcohol-free living is gaining traction globally. In the UK, 1 in 5 adults now identify as teetotal, and in the U.S., alcohol use has declined to its lowest point in two decades. However, women over 40-especially professionals-often face the deepest challenges when redefining their relationship with alcohol. They aren't recovering from rock bottom-they're simply ready for more clarity, connection, and alignment.

Research shows that social pressure, emotional instability, and lack of structure are common obstacles to maintaining an alcohol-free life. Breathwork, daily rituals, and wellness routines can play a vital role in grounding and sustaining change. Equally important is community-alcohol-free online spaces are growing, offering peer support to those walking this path.

Her Sovereignty Project provides a nurturing community and practical tools to support lasting transformation. Members engage in somatic practices, emotional mastery, and leadership development-creating new habits rooted in clarity, sovereignty, and self-trust.

About Her Sovereignty Project:

Founded by Scarlett Dee and Brandi Stiles, Her Sovereignty Project empowers professional women to lead empowered, alcohol-free lives through breathwork, embodiment, and transformational coaching.

