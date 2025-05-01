Ideal Power To Host First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call On May 15, 2025 At 10:00 AM Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR ) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), developer and innovative provider of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call on May 15, 2025, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S./Canada callers) or 973-528-0011 (international callers), using passcode 845513. It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on May 29, 2025 by dialing 877-481-4010 using passcode 52431.

The live webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE . The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR ) is the developer and innovative provider of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN®) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN® is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN® can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at , on LinkedIn , on Twitter, and on Facebook .

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

703-297-6917

SOURCE IDEAL POWER INC.

